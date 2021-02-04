NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TorchStone Global, a strategic security advisory firm, announced the appointment of Dr. Malique Carr as SVP, Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Carr will lead human capital and culture initiatives that support TorchStone's business strategy and growth. As part of this role, Dr. Carr will also serve as TorchStone's Corporate Secretary. In her role as SVP, Dr. Carr will oversee the company's Threat Management Team, helping TorchStone's clients assess and mitigate risk of threats.
TorchStone Chairman Eljay Bowron shared, "We are delighted by the advancement of Dr. Carr to the executive leadership team and look forward to the clinical and professional insights she will bring to the new role of Chief People Officer and serving as Corporate Secretary." President and Co-Founder of TorchStone, Frank Rodman commented, "Dr. Carr has played a critical role in shaping the team's culture; business strategy; code of ethics; and has been an ambassador for the company, providing consistent and professional intelligence, threat assessments, and trainings. Her unique background and expertise will help strengthen TorchStone's foundation and continue to drive the company forward as we expand our employee and client base."
Dr. Carr formally joined TorchStone as Protective Intelligence Analyst in 2016. She was promoted to Vice President of Intelligence in 2019. Dr. Carr earned her doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology at Palo Alto University. She maintains licenses in California and Washington (CA PSY25110, WA PY60896476). She obtained her BA from Wellesley College with double majors in Psychology and Media Arts & Science. Dr. Carr is also a longstanding member of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP).
Dr. Carr remarked, "I'm looking forward to this new role with TorchStone and the opportunity to help lead the company's people strategy—to foster our team's immense talent, enhance our company's collaborative and inclusive culture, and to take our operational excellence to the next level."
Dr. Carr will remain based in the Los Angeles office of TorchStone and will report directly to Frank Rodman.
About TorchStone: TorchStone Global is a strategic security advisory firm uniquely focused on crafting tailored risk mitigation solutions for affluent families, multi-national corporations, and high-profile sporting and entertainment events around the globe. TorchStone's executive team and their global network offer tailored, discreet, relationship-based security solutions for their clients. Combining state-of-the-art proactive strategies with experienced professionals and cutting edge technologies, TorchStone provides clients around the globe with peace of mind by protecting what is most important to them. For more information, please visit: http://www.TorchStoneGlobal.com
