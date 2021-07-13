EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chad Finley of TorHoerman Law has been appointed to the Plaintiff's Executive Committee (PEC) in the Paraquat Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 3004), filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
After accumulating a large quantity of applications, 80 applicants were submitted for an on-camera review. Of those selected, the court conducted Zoom interviews with 41 of the applicants. In addition, the court considered the candidates' written and oral submissions when coming to a decision. The court was particularly interested in appointing a small, diverse, inclusive, and experienced leadership group that is fully committed to working together to advance the legal claims in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
The multidistrict litigation has been consolidated in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. The decision was made with consideration that Illinois ranks in the top five states in paraquat usage and paraquat lawsuits have been proceeding in Illinois state court for years. Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel presides over all twenty cases filed in this district and will oversee the course of the litigation. The co-lead counsel appointed in this case are Khaldoun A. Baghdadi, Sarah Shoemake Doles, and Peter Flowers. They will be responsible for coordinating the activities of the Plaintiffs during the pretrial proceedings.
The Plaintiff's Executive Committee will conduct and coordinate the discovery stage of this litigation with defense representatives. The PEC will be tasked with forming additional committees and subcommittees to efficiently carry out its duties, designate members thereof, and to delegate common benefit work responsibilities to selected counsel (including non-members of the PEC), as necessary for the common benefit of the Plaintiffs. The PEC appointments last one year. If needed, the appointees may reapply for the position after their term expires on July 7, 2022.
