FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its momentum to become the industry leader in veterinary biologics, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., today announced that the company has added Dr. Chelsea Greenberg, MS, DVM, DACVIM(O), a veterinary oncologist from Salt Lake City, Utah as its Vice President of Clinical Affairs.
Dr. Greenberg has been a veterinary oncologist for more than 15 years and a veterinary oncology teleconsultant for over 12 years. She joins Torigen as the Vice President of Clinical Affairs, working alongside veterinary hospitals and assisting with clinical trials to advance new cancer therapeutics into the market.
Prior to joining Torigen, Dr. Greenberg was most recently medical director and clinical oncologist for BluePearl Salt Lake City and BluePearl Regional Vice President of Medicine for multiple specialty/ER hospitals in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington state.
At Purdue University's Comparative Oncology Program, she was a clinical assistant professor teaching students, interns, and residents while also managing clinical trials. She completed her oncology residency at Purdue and her DVM at the University of Missouri, Columbia.
Torigen, a commercial-stage animal health biologics company is currently preparing for its next equity round of financing in order to facilitate the in-licensing of additional companion animal cancer therapeutics and expand existing business units.
"I am so excited for Dr. Chelsea Greenberg to be joining our team at Torigen," said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO and Co-Founder of Torigen. "She has incredible experience at both the academic and clinical levels and will help us achieve our goals to establish Torigen as a leader in the veterinary oncology market."
With approximately 350 practicing veterinary oncologists in the U.S., Torigen now has two prominent oncologists on staff.
"The Torigen team is such a motivated and compassionate group dedicated to improving cancer care for pets," said Dr. Greenberg. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity."
About Torigen's Autologous Cancer Vaccine:
Torigen produces a personalized autologous prescription product for dogs, cats, and horses that uses the animal's own tumor cells to create an immunotherapy from a surgically resected portion of tumor that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. Torigen's autologous prescription product is an experimental product regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.
Torigen's autologous prescription product is an active immunotherapy consisting of cells harvested from the patient's own tumor. This whole cell tumor vaccine is generated by a patented method to preserve cellular material and tumor associated antigens, and then mixed them with immune stimulating adjuvants. The objective is to increase activation of tumor-specific T-cells resulting in an enhanced ability of the pet's immune system to destroy cancer cells, stop or slow the growth of cancer cells, or delay cancer metastasis.
About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.:
Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Emerald Development Partners, The University of Connecticut, SoGal Ventures, The Fund, Gaingels, Connecticut Innovations, Aimers Venture Partners, and other prominent investors.
With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is dedicated to providing affordable and effective cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families, and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.
For more information about Torigen, please visit http://www.torigen.com
