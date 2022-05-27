The Facilities Group, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, led by industry veteran, Bryson Raver, has partnered with Total Facility Care, a local janitorial and facility maintenance company headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.
LOVELAND, Colo., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2010 , Total Facility Care ("TFC") provides janitorial and facility maintenance services to the Northern Colorado and greater Denver markets. TFC specializes in servicing healthcare and medical facilities, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, financial institutions, and more. Pete Gazlay, President of TFC, was searching for an industry partner with additional resources to maintain the TFC culture and continue expansion across Colorado. "Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will not only deepen our resources to improve our customer's experience, will allow us to maintain the great culture and work environment our employees have been accustomed to", Gazlay stated.
The Facilities Group, with 16 offices, now services more than 25,000 locations across the country. "We are excited to join forces with Pete, and the TFC leadership team to develop a stronger Mountain West presence. The strong loyalty and culture created by the TFC team is exactly the type of partnership we look for at The Facilities Group", stated Bryson Raver, Chief Executive Officer of The Facilities Group.
Adding Total Facility Care to The Facilities Group family, makes it the eleventh company to join The Facilities Group since inception. TFC joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2022.
The Facilities Group – The Facilities Group partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.thefacilitiesgroup.com
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term hold period, with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com.
