SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These awards recognize the top regional Totara Partners of the year across the Totara Partner network, along with the Partner of the Year based on a combination of sales, marketing efforts and collaboration with Totara.
The 2021 winners are:
- Global Partner of the Year - iLearn ME
- APAC Top Seller - Kineo Australia
- European Top Seller - LearnChamp
- LATAM Top Seller - Kineo Latam
- North America Top Seller - Synegen
- UK Top Seller - Cortexa
Dubai-based iLearn ME is Totara's first-ever Middle Eastern Global Partner of the Year, delivering services across the region and into Africa. Since becoming a Totara Partner in 2014, they have built a strong customer base, including Alshaya, eXtra Stores, Saudi Ministry of Education, National Ambulance UAE, General Civil Aviation Authority, Eneo Cameroon, NMB Bank, The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and more.
Richard Wyles, CEO of Totara, said: "The Totara Awards showcase the power and versatility of the Totara platform. The innovation demonstrated by our partners and customers in delivering outstanding learning and talent development experiences for their people is truly inspiring."
UK Top Seller Cortexa became a Totara Partner in 2017, and has since delivered numerous Totara solutions for organizations including The Builders Merchants Foundation, Glen Dimplex and Timber Trade Federation. They have been designing, implementing and customizing e-learning and LMS solutions since 2002 from Northamptonshire, UK.
European Top Seller LearnChamp is based in Vienna, Austria, with Totara customers which include Ziehm Imaging, SPAR, National Anti Doping Agency Austria and the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR), who won Totara's Best Healthcare Project in 2018. With 18 years of L&D experience, LearnChamp is committed to delivering amazing learning experiences to customers throughout Europe.
APAC Top Seller Kineo Australia has offices in Melbourne and Adelaide, Australia, alongside offices in New Zealand, the US, the UK and South Africa. Kineo Pacific was a founding partner of Totara back in 2010, with today's customers including BaptistCare, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Royal Automobile Club Victoria and the Australian Sports Commission.
Kineo Latam, Kineo's Latin American operation based out of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is Totara's first Latam Top Seller. They work with customers such as the Buenos Aires Tourism Office, Banco Patagonia and Cinépolis.
North America Top Seller Synegen is based in Chicago, Illinois, and works with organizations such as the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the American Society of Anesthesiologists and WorkSource. In 2016, they were named Totara's Global Top Seller of the Year.
This year's expanded award categories reflect the need to recognize the huge efforts of Totara Partners around the world to support Totara's new Talent Experience Platform (TXP).
The Totara Project Awards, given to the Totara Partner and customer with the best implementation in each sector, will be announced in spring 2022.
