BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Education Technologies (Tower), Boca Raton's higher education technology startup, announced today that Benjamin Shank has been named Chief Executive Officer. Shank is also a co-founder of the company.
With two decades of experience in higher education and global engagement, Shank brings a solid commitment to developing groundbreaking, technology that transforms colleges and universities. Tower's solutions are specifically designed to facilitate educational opportunities and foster global academic partnerships.
As former CEO of nonprofit American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA), Shank is well-versed in the issues facing higher education, including internationalization, virtual learning, collaboration, student success, and lifelong learning. His expertise enabled the organization to focus on breaking down barriers and leveling the higher education playing field.
Under his leadership, Tower will develop innovative technologies to support the company's mission, while expanding and managing the business side of its partnership with AHEA. Together, these organizations will support institutions of higher education, so they can broaden their footprint, and make a greater impact in faculty development, and students' academic and career success. Tower has created the first EdTech platform of its kind, called InspirED™ to do this.
Developed in conjunction with AHEA, InspirED is the only higher education platform to natively integrate a student information system, ConnectED™, a learning management system BlendED™, and a professional engagement solution, CollaboratED™. It also combines operational highlights, performance reports, CRM, and analytics.
"I am very excited to lead the Tower team," said Shank. "I believe the company has a great business model and an entrepreneurial spirit that uniquely positions it to impact higher education institutions in a positive and powerful way."
In the role of CEO, Shank also takes responsibility for building an organization focused on open communication, transparency, and integrity. This is especially critical for an EdTech company that fosters collaboration across several countries, languages, and cultures.
Over the past year, colleges and universities have faced mounting challenges associated with COVID-19. According to Shank, he will strive to make Tower nimbler and more flexible so as higher education's needs change, so will Tower's technological offerings.
About Tower Education Technologies
In 2017 Tower formed a strategic partnership with American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA). Together these organizations support institutions of higher education so they can expand their footprint and make a greater impact in faculty development, and their students' academic and career success. As a result, the InspirED platform has empowered students and institutional stakeholders at colleges and universities in Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, China, Latin America, and North America.
