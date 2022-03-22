RHINEBECK, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today, the Town of Clinton announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York State utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Town of Clinton invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/townofclinton.
The Town of Clinton joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Town of Clinton gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.
"Collaboration is important to us," says Michael Whitton, Town Supervisor for the Town of Clinton. "We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register".
Vendors interested in doing business with the Town of Clinton and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/townofclinton. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:
- Centralized location for bids from over 275 participating agencies
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
- Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Town of Clinton a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About the Town of Clinton:
Clinton Township, population 4,312 (2010 census) is comprised of 37.60 sq. miles and is situated in the west central part of Dutchess County.
It is bounded on the north by Rhinebeck and Milan, on the south by Pleasant Valley, on the east by Washington and Stanford, and on the west by Hyde Park.
It was named in honor of Governor George Clinton when it was formed for part of Charlotte and Rhinebeck Precincts in 1786. It became a town in 1788 and was reduced in size on January 26, 1821, when Hyde Park and Pleasant Valley were formed from it.
It contains four buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, one of which is Upton Lake Grange (constructed by Quakers in 1777 as the Creek Meeting House).
Hamlets are: Clinton Corners, Clinton Hollow, Frost Mills, Schultzville, Pleasant Plains, Hibernia and Bullshead.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
