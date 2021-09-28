PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare," the "Company," or "we") announced today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday November 2, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss certain third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13723560. A live webcast of the conference call as well as the press release disclosing the Company's results will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 9, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13723560. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.
About Townsquare Media, Inc.
Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing web sites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 24,950 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.
Investor Relations
Claire Yenicay
(203) 900-5555
