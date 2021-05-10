Townsquare Media, Inc.

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are extremely proud to report that Townsquare's first quarter 2021 results approached, and in some cases exceeded, levels achieved in the pre-COVID first quarter of 2019, which surpassed our expectations and previously stated guidance.  In the first quarter of 2021, net revenue declined -5% year over year, and -1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue.  When excluding Live Events net revenue, first quarter net revenue increased +0.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Total digital revenue growth accelerated to +13% year over year (+32% vs. Q1 2019), contributing nearly 49% of Townsquare's total first quarter net revenue.  Our digital revenue growth was fueled by Townsquare Interactive (TSI), our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Townsquare Ignite, our digital programming advertising platform, and Townsquare Amped, digital advertising on our owned and operated brands, which increased revenue year over year by +15%, +12%, and +11%, respectively.  Impressively, TSI, Ignite, and Amped's first quarter net revenue exceeded Q1 2019 revenue levels by +34%, +45%, and +15%, respectively. Over the next three years, we expect to grow our digital net revenue from $167 million (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of March 31, 2021) to $250 million," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc.  "The strong growth of our digital revenue, together with our strong expense management, led to Adjusted EBITDA increasing nearly +30% over the prior year.  I am especially proud to share that first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million is +$1.3 million, or +7%, higher than Q1 2019's pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, and +$2.1 million, or +12%, higher when excluding profit from Live Events."

First Quarter Highlights*

  • As compared to the first quarter of 2020:
    • Net revenue decreased 5.0%, and 4.1% excluding political revenue
    • Net revenue decreased 1.6% excluding political and Live Events net revenue
    • Net loss decreased $53.5 million to a net loss of $6.1 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.7% to $20.1 million
    • Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 14.9% to $19.0 million
    • Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 30.4% to $5.9 million
    • Advertising net revenue decreased 6.4% and 5.3% excluding political revenue
    • Live Events net revenue decreased 99.7%
  • Diluted income per share was $(0.35), and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.17
  • Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $19.4 million
  • Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026
  • Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital's equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)
  • Townsquare Interactive added approximately 850 net subscribers, the 12th consecutive quarter of 850 or more net subscriber additions

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures. As used in this release, the term "pro forma" means pro forma for the divestiture of our Arizona Bridal Shows business (consisting of two expositions) on March 18, 2019, giving effect to such divestitures as if they had occurred on January 1, 2019.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company's live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $4.7 million, or 5.0%, to $88.8 million, as compared to $93.4 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $2.5 million, or 14.9%, to $19.0 million, Advertising net revenue decreased $4.8 million, or 6.4%, to $69.8 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $2.4 million, or 99.7%, to $7.0 thousand, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue decreased $3.8 million, or 4.1%, to $88.3 million, and Advertising net revenue decreased $3.9 million, or 5.3%, to $69.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased $4.6 million, or 29.7% to $20.1 million, as compared to $15.5 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.4 million, or 37.3%, to $19.7 million, as compared to $14.4 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased $53.5 million to $6.1 million, as compared to net loss of $59.6 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021, we had a total of $20.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 8.2x and 7.9x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 of $66.7 million.

On January 6, 2021, the Company completed the private offering and sale of $550.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") at an issue price of 100.0%. The net proceeds from the 2026 Notes, together with cash on hand, were used to repay: (i) borrowings under the 2015 senior secured credit facility, including $272.4 million principal amount of term loans and $2.1 million in accrued interest, (ii) $273.4 million of  principal amount of the 6.5% Unsecured Senior Notes due in 2023, a prepayment premium of $4.4 million and $5.1 million in accrued interest, and (iii), fees and expenses related thereto.

Oaktree Stock Repurchase

On March 9, 2021, the Company repurchased all of the outstanding securities held by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates ("Oaktree"), including 1,595,224 shares of Class A Common Stock, 2,151,373 shares of Class B Common Stock and 8,814,980 warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $80.4 million, or $6.40 per security, and incurred fees related to the repurchase of the securities in the amount of $1.6 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 5, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Security



Number Outstanding



Description

Class A common stock



14,674,552





One vote per share.

Class B common stock



815,296





10 votes per share.1

Class C common stock



836,341





No votes.1

Warrants



162,696





Each warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock, at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share. The aggregate exercise price for all warrants currently outstanding is $16.2

Total



16,488,885







1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

2 The warrants are fully vested and exercisable for shares of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13719031. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the equity investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 17, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13719031. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc. 

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 23,600 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. Risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on our business and financial results include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business, industry conditions, legislative or regulatory requirements, the continuation or worsening of the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, duration and impact on our business, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on our clients and customers, the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our performance in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of financial and credit markets, our ability to comply with the covenants and obligations under our outstanding debt, including meeting required payments of principal and interest, our ability to access debt or equity capital on attractive terms or at all, potential downgrades to our credit ratings, and certain other events, including future disease outbreaks and pandemics. See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, for a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Townsquare Media, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, repurchase of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment goodwill, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, impairment of investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, gain on repurchase of debt and insurance recoveries, net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes, and net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes.  Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2021, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. Where we use the term "pro forma", it refers to pro forma financial information for our disposal of our Arizona Bridal Show business, as if the sale occurred on January 1, 2019.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in Thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)





March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







   Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,118





$

83,229



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,894 and $7,051, respectively

45,730





58,634



   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,793





12,428



Total current assets  

76,641





154,291



Property and equipment, net

109,500





111,871



Intangible assets, net

280,881





281,160



Goodwill

157,947





157,947



Investments

16,729





11,501



Operating lease right-of-use-assets

47,569





48,290



Other assets

1,315





2,948



Restricted cash

494





494



Total assets  

$

691,076





$

768,502



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







  Accounts payable

$

15,733





$

9,056



  Deferred revenue

8,636





8,847



  Accrued compensation and benefits

7,890





12,462



  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

24,706





21,427



  Operating lease liabilities, current

7,289





7,517



  Financing lease liabilities, current

65





64



  Accrued interest

9,031





6,350



  Liabilities of discontinued operations





33



Total current liabilities

73,350





65,756



Long-term debt, less current portion (net of deferred finance costs of $9,881 and $2,369, respectively)

540,119





543,428



Deferred tax liability

9,310





10,326



Operating lease liability, net of current portion

43,225





44,661



Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion

114





130



Other long-term liabilities

3,254





3,446



Total liabilities  

669,372





667,747



Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 14,674,552 and 14,436,065 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

147





144



Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and 2,966,669 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8





30



Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 836,341 and 1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

8





17



   Total common stock

163





191



   Additional paid-in capital

296,758





369,672



   Accumulated deficit

(279,151)





(272,602)



   Non-controlling interest  

3,934





3,494



Total stockholders' equity  

21,704





100,755



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  

$

691,076





$

768,502



 

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Net revenue

$

88,761





$

93,433



Operating costs and expenses:







Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation

64,527





71,550



Depreciation and amortization

4,729





5,284



Corporate expenses

4,134





6,390



Stock-based compensation

1,062





524



Transaction costs

4,715





1,027



Business realignment costs

190





1,711



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





79,060



Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593





(2)



    Total operating costs and expenses

79,950





165,544



    Operating income (loss)

8,811





(72,111)



Other expense (income):







Interest expense, net

10,155





8,129



Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997







Other (income) expense, net

(337)





227



    Loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)





(80,467)



Income tax benefit

(895)





(20,890)



Net loss

$

(6,109)





$

(59,577)



Net (loss) income attributable to:







     Controlling interests

$

(6,549)





$

(60,154)



     Non-controlling interests

$

440





$

577



Basic (loss) income per share:







    Attributable to common shares

$

(0.35)





$

(3.27)



    Attributable to participating shares

$





$

0.08



Diluted loss per share:

$

(0.35)





$

(3.27)











Weighted average shares outstanding:







     Basic attributable to common shares

18,602





18,582



     Basic attributable to participating shares

6,823





8,978



     Diluted

18,602





18,582



Cash dividend declared per share

$





$

0.075



 

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(6,109)





$

(59,577)



Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

4,729





5,284



     Amortization of deferred financing costs

328





379



     Lease related amortization

2,502





2,759



     Net deferred taxes and other

(1,016)





(21,010)



     Provision for doubtful accounts

350





802



     Stock-based compensation expense

1,062





524



     Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997







     Trade activity, net

(3,652)





(2,410)



     Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





79,060



     Net loss on sale and retirement of assets

593





(2)



     Gain on insurance recoveries

(225)







     Gain on lease settlement

(233)







     Other

3







Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







   Accounts receivable

12,212





8,732



   Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,115





(481)



   Accounts payable

6,461





(1,238)



   Accrued expenses

(5,992)





(5,009)



   Accrued interest

2,681





4,572



   Other long-term liabilities

(3,356)





(2,875)



Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 

19,450





9,510



Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations 

(33)





(175)



Net cash provided by operating activities

19,417





9,335



Cash flows from investing activities:







   Purchase of investments

(128)





(400)



   Purchase of property and equipment

(1,860)





(5,626)



   Proceeds from insurance recoveries

225







   Proceeds from sale of assets

316





2



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,447)





(6,024)



Cash flows from financing activities:







   Repayment of term loans

(272,381)







Repurchase of 2023 Notes

(273,416)







Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes

550,000







Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes

(4,443)







   Deferred financing cost

(8,133)







   Repurchase of Oaktree securities

(80,394)







   Borrowings under the revolving credit facility





50,000



   Proceeds from stock options exercised

7,946





49



   Dividend payments





(2,067)



Transaction costs related to securities repurchase

(242)







   Cash distribution to non-controlling interests





(1)



   Repayments of capitalized obligations

(18)





(10)



      Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(81,081)





47,971



  Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:







      Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(63,111)





51,282



      Beginning of period

83,723





85,161



      End of period

$

20,612





$

136,443



 

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:







   Cash payments:







Interest  

$

7,150





$

3,437



Income taxes  

70















Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:







  Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

$

5,100





$

1,400



  Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1)

912







  Accrued capital expenditures

283





892



  Accrued financing fees

1,043







  Accrued transaction costs

1,312







  Dividends declared, but not paid during the period





2,098











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:







Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:







Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

2,773





$

2,701



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations:







Operating leases

$

1,067





$

1,156











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,118





$

135,949



Restricted cash

494





494





$

20,612





$

136,443





(1)  Represents total advertising services to be provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021. As the advertising services are performed, revenue related to the services provided is reflected as a component of Trade activity, net within net cash provided by operating activities. As of March 31, 2021, $3.0 million in advertising services remain to be provided in future periods in exchange for equity interests acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

 

 

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(in Thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,







2021



2020



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757





$

74,536





(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997





16,527





14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7





2,370





(99.7)

%

Net revenue

88,761





93,433





(5.0)

%

Advertising direct operating expenses

51,395





57,719





(11.0)

%

Townsquare Interactive direct operating expenses

13,065





11,979





9.1

%

Live Events direct operating expenses

67





1,852





(96.4)

%

Direct operating expenses

64,527





71,550





(9.8)

%

Depreciation and amortization

4,729





5,284





(10.5)

%

Corporate expenses

4,134





6,390





(35.3)

%

Stock-based compensation

1,062





524





102.7

%

Transaction costs

4,715





1,027





**

Business realignment costs

190





1,711





(88.9)

%

Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





79,060





**

Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593





(2)





**

    Total operating costs and expenses

79,950





165,544





(51.7)

%

    Operating income (loss)

8,811





(72,111)





**

Other expense:











Interest expense, net

10,155





8,129





24.9

%

Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997









**

Other (income) expense, net

(337)





227





**

    Loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)





(80,467)





**

Income tax benefit

(895)





(20,890)





**

Net loss

$

(6,109)





$

(59,577)





**



** not meaningful

 

The following table presents net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,







2021



2020



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757





$

74,536





(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997





16,527





14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7





2,370





(99.7)

%

Net revenue

$

88,761





$

93,433





(5.0)

%

Advertising Adjusted Operating Income

18,362





16,817





9.2

%

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income

5,932





4,548





30.4

%

Live Events Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income

(60)





518





**

Adjusted Operating Income

$

24,234





$

21,883





10.7

%



** not meaningful

 

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,







2021



2020



% Change

Advertising net revenue

$

69,757





$

74,536





(6.4)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue

18,997





16,527





14.9

%

Live Events net revenue

7





2,370





(99.7)

%

Net revenue

$

88,761





$

93,433





(5.0)

%

Advertising political revenue

439





1,328





(66.9)

%

Townsquare Interactive political revenue









**

Live Events political revenue









**

Political revenue

$

439





$

1,328





(66.9)

%

Advertising net revenue (ex. political)

69,318





73,208





(5.3)

%

Townsquare Interactive net revenue (ex. political)

18,997





16,527





14.9

%

Live Events net revenue (ex. political)

7





2,370





**

Net revenue (ex. political)

$

88,322





$

92,105





(4.1)

%



** not meaningful

 

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net (loss) income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Net loss

$

(6,109)





$

(59,577)



Income tax benefit

(895)





(20,890)



Net loss from operations before income taxes

(7,004)





(80,467)



Transaction costs

4,715





1,027



Business realignment costs

190





1,711



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





79,060



Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets

593





(2)



Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997







Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes

440





577



Adjusted net income before income taxes

4,931





1,906



   Provision for income taxes

630





495



Adjusted Net Income

$

4,301





$

1,411











Adjusted Net Income Per Share:







   Basic

$

0.23





$

0.08



   Diluted

$

0.17





$

0.05











Weighted average shares outstanding:







     Basic

18,602





18,582



     Diluted

25,425





27,560



 

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Net loss

$

(6,109)





$

(59,577)



Income tax benefit

(895)





(20,890)



Interest expense, net

10,155





8,129



Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

5,997







Depreciation and amortization

4,729





5,284



Stock-based compensation

1,062





524



Transaction costs

4,715





1,027



Business realignment costs

190





1,711



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets





79,060



Other (a)

256





225



Adjusted EBITDA

$

20,100





$

15,493



Political Adjusted EBITDA

(373)





(1,129)



Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political)

$

19,727





$

14,364



Political Adjusted EBITDA

373





1,129



Net cash paid for interest

(7,150)





(3,437)



Capital expenditures

(1,860)





(5,626)



Cash paid for taxes

(70)







Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes

$

11,020





$

6,430





(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

 

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Twelve

Months

Ended



June 30,

2020



September 30,

2020



December 31,

2020



March 31,

2021



March 31,

2021

Net (loss) income

$

(26,822)





$

1,311





$

4,537





$

(6,109)





$

(27,083)



  (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12,605)





451





9,186





(895)





(3,863)



  Interest expense, net

7,892





7,692





7,707





10,155





33,446



  Gain on repurchase of debt

(1,159)

















(1,159)



  Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt













5,997





5,997



  Depreciation and amortization

4,761





5,248





4,814





4,729





19,552



  Stock-based compensation

657





430





473





1,062





2,622



  Transaction costs

1,213





384





29





4,715





6,341



  Business realignment costs

456





472





450





190





1,568



  Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

28,655





1,343













29,998



  Other (a)

(971)





173





(164)





256





(706)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,077





$

17,504





$

27,032





$

20,100





$

66,713





(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.

 

The following tables reconcile Operating Income (Loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Three Months ended March 31, 2021



Advertising



Townsquare Interactive



Live Events



Corporate and Other Reconciling Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

14,720





$

5,361





$

(125)





$

(11,145)





$

8,811



Depreciation and amortization

3,494





416





45





774





4,729



Corporate expenses













4,134





4,134



Stock-based compensation

148





155





6





753





1,062



Transaction costs













4,715





4,715



Business realignment costs









14





176





190



Net loss on sale and retirement of assets













593





593



Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

18,362





$

5,932





$

(60)





$





$

24,234













Three Months ended March 31, 2020



Advertising



Townsquare Interactive



Live Events



Corporate and Other Reconciling Items



Total

Operating income (loss)

$

(65,495)





$

4,390





$

381





$

(11,387)





$

(72,111)



Depreciation and amortization

3,200





134





135





1,815





5,284



Corporate expenses













6,390





6,390



Stock-based compensation

52





24





2





446





524



Transaction costs













1,027





1,027



Business realignment costs













1,711





1,711



Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets

79,060

















79,060



Net gain on sale and retirement of assets













(2)





(2)



Adjusted Operating Income

$

16,817





$

4,548





$

518





$





$

21,883



 

