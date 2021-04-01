PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2021 U.S. sales of 253,783 vehicles, an increase of 87 percent on a volume basis and up 79.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to March 2020.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 603,066 vehicles, a 21.6 percent increase on a volume basis and 24.9 percent increase on a DSR basis.
Toyota division posted March sales of 220,597 vehicles, up 83.6 percent on a volume basis and up 76.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota reported sales of 528,813 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 23.6 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 33,186 vehicles, up 112.9 percent on a volume basis and up 104.7 percent on a DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus reported sales of 74,253 vehicles, up 31.8 percent on a volume basis and up 35.3 percent on a DSR basis.
March and First Quarter 2021 highlights (volume basis)
TMNA:
- Number one manufacturer of APV sales – hybrids, electrified, fuel cell for the month and quarter
- APV sales mix represented nearly 24 percent of TMNA's total March volume; APV sales mix represented nearly 23 percent of total quarterly volume
- March APV sales totaled 60,133 vehicles, an increase of 290.7 percent
- First quarter APV sales totaled 138,326 vehicles, an increase of 152 percent
- Starting in April, TMNA will introduce 25 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles over a 16-month period; two will be battery electric vehicles, one will be a plug-in electric vehicle and nearly half will be sedans
- With the addition of the Lexus LS Hybrid on sale later this spring, TMNA offers 17 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup
- Total passenger car sales up 60.1 percent for the month; up 6.4 percent for the quarter
- Total truck/SUV sales up 103.4 percent for the month; up 30.4 percent for the quarter
- SmartPath and Monogram online sales tools continue to gain momentum and satisfy customers
Toyota Division:
- Division's APV sales more than tripled in March, up 322.8 percent; up 152 percent for the quarter
- APV sales led by RAV4, Sienna, Highlander and Venza
- Prius sales up 140.7 percent in March; up 22.4 percent for the quarter
- Mirai best-ever month and quarter
- Tacoma sales up 69.6 percent in March; up 23.9 percent for the quarter
- Best-ever March sales: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Prius Prime, 4Runner, Tacoma, RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Venza, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid
Lexus Division:
- Division's second best-ever first quarter sales
- Best-ever March sales for Lexus Division
- Division's hybrid sales up 125.9 percent in March; up 43.1 percent for the quarter
- Hybrid sales led by RX, UX and NX
- IS sales up 175.4 percent in March; up 122.3 percent for the quarter
- Passenger car sales up 89.1 percent in March; up 31.0 percent for the quarter
- LUV sales up 122.1 in March; up 31.2 percent for the quarter
- Best-ever March sales: total vehicles, total hybrids, total LUVs, total LC, total NX and NX Hybrid, total RX, RXg, RX L and RX Hybrid L and GX
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.
Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.
Contact:
Victor Vanov
469.292.1318
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
March 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
253,783
135,730
79.8
87.0
603,066
495,747
24.9
21.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
220,597
120,145
76.5
83.6
528,813
439,402
23.6
20.3
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
33,186
15,585
104.7
112.9
74,253
56,345
35.3
31.8
YARIS
45
591
-92.7
-92.4
131
2,416
-94.4
-94.6
COROLLA
30,908
19,147
55.2
61.4
72,520
69,214
7.6
4.8
SUPRA
828
273
191.6
203.3
1,725
1,013
74.9
70.3
86 (INCL FR-S)
333
202
58.5
64.9
764
704
11.5
8.5
MIRAI
715
31
2118.0
2207.0
869
147
507.1
491.2
AVALON
2,125
1,020
100.3
108.3
5,136
4,080
29.3
25.9
PRIUS
6,889
2,862
131.4
140.7
14,050
11,483
25.7
22.4
CAMRY
32,541
23,119
35.3
40.8
78,151
77,188
4.0
1.2
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
74,384
47,245
51.4
57.4
173,346
166,245
7.1
4.3
IS
2,514
913
164.8
175.4
6,028
2,712
128.3
122.3
RC
357
169
103.1
111.2
777
757
5.4
2.6
ES
4,664
2,854
57.1
63.4
10,192
9,247
13.2
10.2
GS
7
173
-96.1
-96.0
52
624
-91.4
-91.7
LS
403
162
139.2
148.8
1,137
801
45.8
41.9
LC
238
56
308.7
325.0
654
240
179.9
172.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
8,183
4,327
81.8
89.1
18,840
14,383
34.5
31.0
TOTAL TMNA CAR
82,567
51,572
53.9
60.1
192,186
180,628
9.3
6.4
C-HR
4,513
2,972
46.0
51.9
10,401
10,372
3.0
0.3
RAV4
47,078
24,875
82.0
89.3
114,255
97,631
20.2
17.0
VENZA
6,512
0
0
0
13,623
0
0
0
HIGHLANDER
27,993
10,707
151.4
161.4
63,831
47,890
36.9
33.3
4RUNNER
12,955
7,818
59.3
65.7
37,263
28,072
36.3
32.7
SEQUOIA
752
332
117.8
126.5
2,037
1,408
48.6
44.7
LAND CRUISER
640
173
255.7
269.9
1,896
614
217.1
208.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
100,443
46,877
106.0
114.3
243,306
185,987
34.4
30.8
SIENNA
11,796
3,164
258.5
272.8
26,578
11,876
129.8
123.8
TACOMA
26,993
15,915
63.1
69.6
66,449
53,636
27.2
23.9
TUNDRA
6,981
6,944
-3.3
0.5
19,134
21,658
-9.3
-11.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
33,974
22,859
42.9
48.6
85,583
75,294
16.7
13.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
146,213
72,900
92.9
100.6
355,467
273,157
33.6
30.1
UX
1,826
984
78.4
85.6
3,993
3,838
6.9
4.0
NX
6,466
3,175
95.8
103.7
14,462
11,309
31.3
27.9
RX
12,950
5,534
125.0
134.0
27,941
20,847
37.7
34.0
GX
3,337
1,350
137.7
147.2
7,677
5,122
53.9
49.9
LX
424
215
89.6
97.2
1,340
846
62.7
58.4
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
25,003
11,258
113.5
122.1
55,413
41,962
35.6
32.1
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
171,216
84,158
95.6
103.4
410,880
315,119
33.9
30.4
Selling Days
26
25
74
76
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY
March 2021
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
2021
2020
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
3,279
1,942
62.4
68.8
7,051
7,270
-0.4
-3.0
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
3,610
920
277.3
292.4
6,999
4,213
70.6
66.1
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
3,275
951
231.1
244.4
7,301
3,529
112.5
106.9
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
4,171
1,506
166.3
177.0
10,264
5,874
79.5
74.7
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
909
348
151.2
161.2
2,088
1,256
70.7
66.2
TOYOTA MIRAI
715
31
2118.0
2207.0
869
147
507.1
491.2
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
11,634
0
0
0
26,044
0
0
0
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
7,557
1,344
440.7
462.3
18,816
3,698
422.6
408.8
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
11,692
5,840
92.5
100.2
29,471
23,736
27.5
24.2
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,114
0
0
0
2,792
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
6,512
0
0
0
13,623
0
0
0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,090
514
103.9
112.1
2,500
1,823
40.8
37.1
LEXUS GS HYBRID
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,323
620
105.2
113.4
2,898
2,101
41.7
37.9
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,205
494
134.5
143.9
2,872
1,746
68.9
64.5
LEXUS RX HYBRID
2,046
873
125.4
134.4
4,730
3,381
43.7
39.9
LEXUS LS HYBRID
1
5
-80.8
-80.0
4
36
-88.6
-88.9
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
2
-100
-100
3
4
-23.0
-25.0
TOTAL TMNA HYBRID
60,133
15,390
275.7
290.7
138,326
58,814
141.5
135.2
TOTAL TOYOTA HYBRID
54,468
12,882
306.6
322.8
125,318
49,723
158.8
152.0
TOTAL LEXUS HYBRID
5,665
2,508
117.2
125.9
13,008
9,091
47.0
43.1
Selling Days
26
25
74
76
