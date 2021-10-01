(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

 By Toyota Motor North America

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2021 sales of 152,916 vehicles, a decrease of 22.4 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2020.  U.S. September 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total monthly sales. 

For the third quarter of 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 566,005 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total year-to-date sales. 

TMNA year-to-date U.S. sales totaled 1,857,884 vehicles, an increase of 29.1 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 27.9 percent on a DSR basis.  Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales.

APV sales for September, the third quarter and year-to-date are the best-ever for TMNA.

"As we continue to navigate through supply chain challenges, we thank our loyal Toyota and Lexus customers for their patience and confidence in our vehicles," said Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations, TMNA. "Our teams are working diligently to deliver vehicles to our dealers, who continue to find innovative solutions to take care of our customers."

September, third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights

TMNA:

  • Best-ever September, third quarter and year-to-date sales of APVs
  • September APV sales totaled 42,945 vehicles, up 36.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 28.1 percent of total sales
  • Third quarter APV sales totaled 150,311 vehicles, up 62.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 26.6 percent of total sales
  • Year-to-date APV sales totaled 450,122 vehicles, up 113.7 percent on a volume basis and up 111.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 24.2 percent of total sales
  • Third quarter passenger car sales were up 2.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
  • Total year-to-date sales were up 29.1 percent on a volume basis and up 27.4 percent on a DSR basis
  • Year-to-date passenger car sales were up 30.4 percent on a volume basis and up 29.2 percent on a DSR basis
  • Year-to-date truck sales were up 28.4 percent on a volume basis and up 27.3 percent on a DSR basis

Toyota Division:

  • Best-ever September: total APVs, Mirai, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
  • Best-ever third quarter: total sales, total APVs, Camry Hybrid, Corolla Hybrid, Mirai, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna
  • Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total light trucks, Corolla Hybrid, Prius Prime, total Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Venza, 4Runner, Tacoma
  • September APV sales totaled 38,204 vehicles, up 40.8 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 29.3 percent of total division sales
  • Third quarter APV sales totaled 134,160 vehicles, up 68.5 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 27.7 percent of total division sales
  • Year-to-date APV sales totaled 407,283 vehicles, up 124.9 percent on a volume basis and up 122.9 percent on a DSR basis, representing 25.1 percent of total division sales

Lexus Division:

  • Best-ever September: total APVs, NXh and RXhL
  • Best-ever third quarter: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, GX, RXhL, UXh, NX, NXh
  • Best-ever YTD: total APVs, total LUV, total LC, total NX, total UX, total RX, UXh, NX, NXh, RXhL
  • September APV sales totaled 4,741 vehicles, up 7.0 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 20.9 percent of total division sales
  • Third quarter APV sales totaled 16,151 vehicles, up 25.2 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis, representing 19.9 percent of total division sales
  • Year-to-date APV sales totaled 42,839 vehicles, up 45.3 percent on a volume basis and up 44.1 percent on a DSR basis, representing 17.9 percent of total division sales

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021. 

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Victor Vanov

469.292.1318

victor.vanov@toyota.com

Media Websites:              ToyotaNewsroom.com

                                         LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA  U.S. SALES SUMMARY

September 2021



-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --     



2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

152,916

197,124

-22.4

-22.4

1,857,884

1,452,226

29.1

27.9

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

130,219

172,370

-24.5

-24.5

1,619,078

1,270,139

28.6

27.5

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

22,697

24,754

-8.3

-8.3

238,806

182,087

32.3

31.1

YARIS

0

691

-100

-100

205

5,655

-96.3

-96.4

COROLLA

14,275

19,894

-28.2

-28.2

217,727

166,213

32.1

31.0

SUPRA

436

489

-10.8

-10.8

5,825

3,798

54.7

53.4

86 (INCL FR-S)

2

152

-98.7

-98.7

1,044

1,968

-46.5

-47.0

MIRAI

406

41

890.2

890.2

2,268

341

570.9

565.1

AVALON

1,311

1,833

-28.5

-28.5

15,967

12,971

24.2

23.1

PRIUS

2,217

3,787

-41.5

-41.5

51,038

32,566

58.1

56.7

CAMRY

19,106

28,362

-32.6

-32.6

256,769

204,945

26.4

25.3

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

37,753

55,249

-31.7

-31.7

550,843

428,457

29.7

28.6

IS

1,536

1,531

0.3

0.3

20,160

8,721

133.2

131.2

RC

234

389

-39.8

-39.8

2,720

2,639

4.0

3.1

ES

2,765

4,541

-39.1

-39.1

34,053

29,784

15.3

14.3

GS

0

262

-100

-100

75

2,164

-96.5

-96.5

LS

314

303

3.6

3.6

3,312

2,283

46.3

45.1

LC

240

131

83.2

83.2

2,372

743

222.0

219.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

5,089

7,158

-28.9

-28.9

62,693

46,337

36.5

35.3

TOTAL TMNA CAR

42,842

62,407

-31.4

-31.4

613,536

474,794

30.4

29.2

C-HR

1,873

4,606

-59.3

-59.3

32,388

33,604

-2.8

-3.6

RAV4

21,426

43,652

-50.9

-50.9

313,447

302,574

4.5

3.6

FJ CRUISER

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

VENZA

4,224

1,625

159.9

159.9

50,493

1,668

2,953.7

2,927.2

HIGHLANDER

19,101

22,307

-14.4

-14.4

207,564

141,301

48.2

46.9

4RUNNER

10,673

10,229

4.3

4.3

105,475

86,827

22.5

21.5

SEQUOIA

508

770

-34.0

-34.0

6,111

4,733

30.2

29.1

LAND CRUISER

23

141

-83.7

-83.7

3,665

1,761

109.9

108.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

57,828

83,330

-30.6

-30.6

719,144

572,468

26.7

25.6

SIENNA

7,724

4,124

87.3

87.3

83,447

28,781

192.5

189.9

TACOMA

18,086

20,929

-13.6

-13.6

200,631

163,619

23.7

22.6

TUNDRA

8,828

8,738

1.0

1.0

65,013

76,814

-14.6

-15.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

26,914

29,667

-9.3

-9.3

265,644

240,433

11.5

10.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

92,466

117,121

-21.1

-21.1

1,068,235

841,682

28.0

26.9

UX

1,210

1,525

-20.7

-20.7

14,277

12,117

18.9

17.8

NX

4,773

3,694

29.2

29.2

50,544

35,929

41.9

40.7

RX

8,572

9,666

-11.3

-11.3

84,625

66,251

28.9

27.7

GX

2,830

2,388

18.5

18.5

23,859

18,577

29.6

28.4

LX

223

323

-31.0

-31.0

2,808

2,876

-1.5

-2.4

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

17,608

17,596

0.1

0.1

176,113

135,750

30.9

29.7

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

110,074

134,717

-18.3

-18.3

1,244,348

977,432

28.4

27.3

Selling Days

25

25





228

230





DSR = Daily Selling Rate





































TOYOTA U.S. ALTERNATIVE POWERED SALES SUMMARY 

September 2021



-- CURRENT MONTH --



-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --  



2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

2021

2020

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

1,342

2,515

-46.6

-46.6

28,631

21,568

33.9

32.7

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

875

1,272

-31.2

-31.2

22,407

10,998

105.5

103.7

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

1,523

1,729

-11.9

-11.9

23,258

11,255

108.5

106.6

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

3,905

3,513

11.2

11.2

36,694

20,819

77.8

76.3

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

760

715

6.3

6.3

7,914

4,696

70.0

68.5

TOYOTA MIRAI

406

41

890.2

890.2

2,268

341

570.9

565.1

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

7,722

0

0

0

82,597

0

0

0

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

5,159

5,684

-9.2

-9.2

50,464

24,539

107.5

105.6

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

9,188

9,658

-4.9

-4.9

82,591

85,842

-2.9

-3.8

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

3,100

388

699.0

699.0

19,966

992

1,930.0

1,913.0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

4,224

1,625

159.9

159.9

50,493

1,668

2,954.0

2,927.0

LEXUS ES HYBRID

978

996

-1.8

-1.8

9,667

5,453

78.8

77.3

LEXUS GS HYBRID

0

0

0

0

1

1

0.9

0

LEXUS UX HYBRID

978

1,089

-10.2

-10.2

10,208

8,033

28.2

27.1

LEXUS NX HYBRID

911

698

30.5

30.5

9,405

6,024

57.5

56.1

LEXUS RX HYBRID

1,871

1,644

13.8

13.8

13,485

10,154

34.0

32.8

LEXUS LS HYBRID

3

3

0

0

61

62

-0.7

-1.6

LEXUS LC HYBRID

0

1

-100

-100

12

9

34.5

33.3

TOTAL TMNA APV

42,945

31,571

36.0

36.0

450,122

212,454

113.7

111.9

TOTOL TOYOTA APV

38,204

27,140

40.8

40.8

407,283

182,718

124.9

122.9

TOTAL LEXUS APV

4,741

4,431

7.0

7.0

42,839

29,736

45.3

44.1

TOTAL TMNA APV SALES RATIO

28.1%

16.0%





24.2%

14.6%





Selling Days

25

25





228

230





 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-us-september-and-third-quarter-2021-sales-results-301389882.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.