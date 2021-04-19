AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today that Patti Key has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Key is responsible for developing TPx's go-to-market strategies and processes to maximize revenue potential. A proven leader with more than 20 years of experience in sales and telecommunications organizations, she brings a track record of transforming sales organizations to maximize stakeholder value through sound data driven sales strategy and organizational development.
Key reports to CEO Don Joos and will work closely with the entire executive team to create scale, drive strategy and help build and maintain excellent relationships with customers and partners.
"As a leading nationwide managed services provider for SMBs and enterprise organizations, Patti's passion for innovation in business and technology will be a critical add as our executive team continues to build market momentum with our growth strategies," said Don Joos, TPx CEO.
Previously, Key was Senior Vice President of Sales at Keysight Technologies, where she focused on sales organizational efficiency and effectiveness and growth for the Communications Solution Group. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.
About TPx Communications
TPx is a leading nationwide managed services provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
