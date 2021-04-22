BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keystone Partners, a leading career management and leadership development consulting firm and founding partner of Career Partners International, announced today the hire of Tracy Salters as Partner in its Leadership Development practice.
Tracy brings 20 years of experience in team and organizational development, executive coaching, leadership program management, and training on diversity, equity, and inclusion. He will report to Tim Baldwin, Keystone Partners Chief Operating Officer, and will work closely with the Keystone Partners leadership development and sales teams to expand the practice, with a specific focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
Keystone Partners CEO, Mary Fay Kattman, said, "Tracy is a change catalyst and will be instrumental in helping Keystone Partners expand our leadership development practice and address the challenges organizations in the Dallas-Fort Worth market are experiencing as we emerge from the global pandemic. We are certain his extensive expertise in cutting-edge people programs will drive successful results for our clients."
Tracy will oversee development and customization of leadership programs to suit the needs of individual customers across the country. He will also serve as an executive coach and project leader for large-scale engagements.
"Tracy's passion for talent and cultivating leaders, combined with his expertise in managing complex projects and creating organizational success, is exactly what we need," said Tim Baldwin, COO, Keystone Partners. "Keystone Partners is experiencing increased demand for leadership programs and we know that Tracy will be able to create scalable programs to serve client needs."
Prior to Keystone Partners, Tracy was Senior Manager of talent and organizational development at Charles Schwab. Before that, he delivered learning and development and organizational development consulting solutions in diverse industries including consumer products, energy services, hospitality, manufacturing, and financial services for organizations such as PepsiCo Inc., TGI Fridays, Flowserve, Halliburton, GKN, DDI, and the Texas Workforce Commission.
"Keystone Partners has built an excellent track-record of coaching leaders across a range of industries," said Tracy Salters, Partner, Leadership Development, Keystone Partners. "I look forward to working with its seasoned team to support organizations with high-impact leadership development initiatives that position their leaders to best achieve corporate goals in the fast-changing Dallas-Fort Worth market.
Tracy earned an MBA, Organizational Leadership and Strategy and an MS, HR Management and Leadership from Western Governors University, and a BA in Industrial & Organizational Psychology at the University of Oklahoma. He is an ICF-certified executive coach and possesses certifications in MBTI tools, DiSC teams, Hogan Assessments and Blanchard Situational Leadership II.
About Keystone Partners
Keystone Partners is a leading career management and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Working with organizations across the country to efficiently and effectively address their career management and talent development needs, Keystone Partners provides comprehensive career transition services through executive level; and leadership development solutions that help leaders and their organizations learn, develop, grow and thrive. Essex Partners, a division of Keystone Partners, is a premier career consultancy exclusively for senior executives. For more information, please visit http://www.keystonepartners.com.
