CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real-time location technology provider TraknProtect is honored to have participated at this year's HITEC with the goal to empower attendees with the vital insight needed to deliver the heightened security and operational efficiency that today's hotel guests and employees increasingly expect. TraknProtect representatives were on hand to provide visitors with first-hand demonstrations on the latest capabilities that advanced location-based technologies can provide in minimizing security risks to staff while simultaneously boosting employee productivity and ensuring swift guest service.
Newly unveiled by TraknProtect during this year's event was the showcasing of the company's innovative "Visual Alert" feature for its widely-adopted staff safety button technology. The feature notably serves as the industry's first solution to meeting ADA requirements that include the need to provide visual cues when an employee transmits a request for immediate assistance. In addition to providing a sound alert on response personnel computers, TraknProtect's inclusion of visual notifications further ensures that precious time is never lost in locating and providing critical support to endangered employees.
In addition to showcasing the industry's leading platform for determining the precise real-time location of an at-risk employee, TraknProtect representatives also demonstrated how the same network infrastructure that supports its panic button devices can also be used to more efficiently manage hotel inventory and amenities. With properties throughout the industry struggling with service quality and productivity due to a lack of labor resources, attendees were notably able to learn how TraknProtect's advanced inventory tracking abilities can save hotel staff vital time otherwise needlessly spent attempting to search for misplaced items. From identifying the real-time location of rollaway beds to maintenance equipment and F&B bulk inventory, TraknProtect's tracking capabilities ensure that guests can always expect swift service and enhanced satisfaction regardless of the size of a hotel's workforce. With Room Tray Tracking, this even extends to providing staff with real-time alerts on when a guest places their service tray outside of their guestroom for collection. Such abilities continue to become more essential as guests turn to in-room dining to avoid potential exposure to germs and with hotels seeking to avoid clutter and ensure enhanced cleanliness despite a reduction of employees available to patrol hotel hallways.
"Hoteliers have continued to encounter a host of new challenges as a result of COVID-19 which whether involving difficulties in regaining guest trust or ensuring the smooth flow of operations despite ongoing labor shortages, can be overcome by the effective use of newer technologies now available to the industry," said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. "We are very proud of the efforts of our team members at this year's HITEC in demonstrating how location-based solutions don't just allow hoteliers to maintain their commitment of ensuring the safety of employees, but can play a crucial role in creating responsive, adaptable and germ-free operations that are now widely expected in hospitality markets around the world."
With enhanced cleanliness being top of mind for many hoteliers during this year's event, HITEC attendees were further able to discover how TraknProtect's TraknKleen platform can monitor the progress of housekeeping teams to ensure that all cleanliness protocols are strictly followed. Using TraknKleen's location-based data which is automatically compiled into an audit trail of exactly when a room was cleaned and for how long, hoteliers can always readily identify which guestrooms have been sanitized and are available for the next guest while also ensuring that rooms requiring additional cleaning do not slip through the cracks. Such capabilities are not only critical to alleviating guest concerns over germ risks, but also serve to boost housekeeping efficiency for both guestrooms and public areas including hotel lobbies, restaurants and elevators.
Further demonstrating TraknProtect's industry-leading ability to maximize property-wide security and efficiency was the company's showcasing of its innovative Vendor Tracking technology. HITEC attendees were able to learn how the platform can provide them with a comprehensive list of all vendors present onsite in real-time, what their purpose at the hotel is and how long they are expected stay in order to accomplish their tasks. Further boosting a property's security is a hotelier's ability to utilize Vendor Tracking to restrict vendor access to specific areas, while its time-stamping functionality ensures that hoteliers are always billed for the actual time taken to complete a task.
About TraknProtect
TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit http://www.traknprotect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
