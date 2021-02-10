Today

Cloudy with some light snow developing, 2-4" south and west of the Lehigh Valley, a coating to 2" north and east.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy and cold with a bit of snow or flurries during the morning, followed by a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.