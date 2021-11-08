TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will make capital participation in BS YOSHIMOTO Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Yutaka Inagaki)
Satellite broadcasting, commonly known as BS (Broadcasting Satellite) in Japan, is one of the most popular mass mediums, and broadcasts the same programs across the country. Today, about 45 million Japanese households view these satellite broadcasts. BS YOSHIMOTO will enter the digital satellite broadcasting market and plans to open "BS YOSHIMOTO," its own broadcasting station on March 21, 2022. BS YOSHIMOTO will create its programs under the theme of "Vitalize Local Economies." Whilst focusing on broadcasting local news programs, BS YOSHIMOTO aims to not only disseminate information but also to solve challenges each local community faces.
transcosmos has been contributing to local communities in creating job opportunities and revitalizing their economies by opening centers and offices for its diverse businesses including contact centers, digital marketing, e-commerce, and BPO throughout Japan. Now, endorsing BS YOSHIMOTO's management philosophy that aims to vitalize local economies, transcosmos has decided to invest in BS YOSHIMOTO. In partnership with BS YOSHIMOTO, transcosmos will reinforce its efforts in vitalizing local economies.
transcosmos also provides municipalities and clients across Japan with a variety of services that help promote their digital transformation (DX). Going forward, in addition to its ads services – mainly digital ads -, transcosmos plans to provide BS YOSHIMOTO with many more services such as selling television advertising airtime and offering opportunities to be cast in BS YOSHIMOTO's programs. Along with this capital participation, Norimitsu Miyazawa, Corporate Executive Officer at transcosmos, will become a director of BS YOSHIMOTO.
"We, BS YOSHIMOTO, are delighted that transcosmos will invest in our company," Yutaka Inagaki, President at BS YOSHIMOTO said. "Under the theme of vitalizing local economies, BS YOSHIMOTO will solve challenges each community faces, provide opportunities for local members to start their own business through our programs, sell local produce via e-commerce, and broadcast our programs in Japan and abroad. The partnership with transcosmos is vital for all those initiatives. We are confident that our services will meet and exceed your expectations, and we hope you look forward to our new broadcasting business in partnership with transcosmos."
"With our 67 operations bases and 42,905 employees across Japan, we, transcosmos, are helping clients achieve their DX. Our people with deep expertise are indispensable for our services, and we have been striving to create jobs in local areas and revitalizing their communities in partnership with local governments," Masataka Okuda, President & COO at transcosmos said. "Through this capital participation in BS YOSHIMOTO, a company which aspires to vitalize local economies and has powerful ability to spread information, we will double down our efforts in contributing to the revitalization of local economies more than ever before. We will do our utmost to solve our social challenges by offering our high quality services to our clients."
(About BS YOSHIMOTO Co., Ltd.)
Yoshimoto Kogyo Group has built close relationships with local governments, businesses and groups all across Japan and has been creating new businesses. In 2011, the Group launched "Project: We will live in your community," where the project members of YOSHIMOTO, such as comedians and employees, actually live in each of Japan's 47 prefectures. Since then, through various projects, the Group has been driving business designed specifically for vitalizing local economies, and with a purpose of contributing to the revitalization of local communities with the power of laughter.
By carrying out such initiatives, BS YOSHIMOTO will now open its own broadcasting station under the theme of "Vitalize Local Economies." Together with YouTubers, video directors, reporters and citizens playing their part all over Japan, Yoshimoto Kogyo Group will broadcast programs disseminating the appeal, news topics and other information specific to each region that will give clues for revitalizing and solving the challenges of each region. With the goal of "One Program, One Startup," BS YOSHIMOTO will broadcast programs via the national satellite broadcasting network, and will create new business and job opportunities that will ultimately become a new business.
