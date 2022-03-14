TOKYO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announes that the company has opened Chiang Mai Center, the third operations center in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The center began its operations with approximately 350 workstations on March 1, 2022.
Since its foundation in 2008, transcosmos (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Managing Director: Kiyonori Takechi; transcosmos Thailand) has been offering customer experience (CX) solutions including contact center services and e-commerce one-stop services for the Thailand local market. On top of providing support to clients in Thailand, the company assists companies that plan to expand into Thailand from Japan and other countries. In 2015, transcosmos Thailand formed a capital and business alliance with SAHA GROUP (Headquarters: Bangkok, Thailand; Chairman: Boonsithi Chokwatana).
transcosmos has opened the Chiang Mai Center to accommodate its growing business in Thailand, and will offer multilingual content moderation services in diverse languages used in the ASEAN region. Content moderation is defined as the process of monitoring user-generated content posted on the internet including comments, images, and videos (content monitoring). With manned content monitoring services, transcosmos Thailand will keep clients' website content suitable for each brand, upholding each brand's rules and guidelines. Making the most of Chiang Mai Center, transcosmos will help many more clients offer a greater CX to their customers.
■ Chiang Mai Center Overview
Location: Airport Business Park, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Floor area: 1,213 square meters
Workstations: 350 (approximate)
Supported languages: ASEAN languages (Thai, Burmese, Cambodian, and Lao etc.)
Services: Content moderation services
With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market including customer centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. transcosmos will continue to offer a diverse range of services that help not only local companies but also international businesses entering the local markets expand sales and optimize costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
