TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has opened Lam Dong Center, its new operations base in Duc Trong District, Lam Dong Province, Vietnam. The new center is the company's first nearshore center, and the fifth operations base in Vietnam following the Hanoi Center, Ho Chi Minh Center No.1, Ho Chi Minh Center No.2, and Ho Chi Minh Center No.3.
Lam Dong is a province located in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam. Its economy is based largely on agriculture and tourism. Duc Trong district has airports and it takes about 45 minutes to fly and 6.5 hours to drive from Ho Chi Minh. Considering the facts that the region offers affordable personnel expenses, many universities, colleges and high schools, and that its common language is widely used across Vietnam, transcosmos has chosen Duc Trong district, Lam Dong province for its new center. In August 2021, the new center began providing contact center services to a Vietnamese company.
- Lam Dong Center Overview
Address: 705 Highway 20, Lien Nghia Town, Duc Trong District, Lam Dong Province
Floor area: 2,400 square meters
Number of workstations: 500
Supported languages: Vietnamese and English
Services: Contact center services, BPO services and digital marketing services for the Vietnam local market
transcosmos established transcosmos Vietnam co., ltd. (Headquarters: Hanoi, Vietnam; Representative: Yohei Komura; transcosmos Vietnam) in March 2014, and opened Ho Chi Minh Center No.1 in October 2015 followed by Ho Chi Minh Center No.2 in March 2017, and Ho Chi Minh Center No.3 in June 2019. Along with the opening of the Lam Dong Center, transcosmos Vietnam plans to hire 500 new employees by 2022.
transcosmos continues to deliver extensive services to both Vietnamese local companies and global companies that plan to expand into Vietnam with the aim of assisting them grow sales whilst optimizing costs.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
