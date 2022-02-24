TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has opened two new centers in the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to accommodate its growing business in the market. With the opening of Myeongdong Center and Yeongdeungpo Center, with around 640 and 100 workstations respectively, transcosmos now has a network of 14 bases with around 5,500 workstations (about 9,270 workstations including onsite locations) across South Korea.
Myeongdong Center Entrance
■ Myeongdong Center: With a lifelong learning facility in place, the center offers business etiquette training courses for companies and individuals
An annexed lifelong learning facility is the distinctive feature of Myeongdong Center. transcosmos Korea has a dedicated employee training team, which offers employee education and training services including business etiquette, customer service, and topics related to customer satisfaction (CS). As a certified company, transcosmos Korea is registered to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. Currently, education and training services are designed for businesses, but transcosmos Korea plans to expand the program and offer training courses for the general public, free of charge.
■ Yeongdeungpo Center: Offers 24/7 services for a leading internet banking firm
Located in the southwest region of Seoul administrative district, Yeongdeungpo-gu is a popular urban area with South Korea's largest shopping malls, hotels and business offices. The Yeongdeungpo Center offers 24/7 contact center services for a leading internet banking firm.
transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services for businesses in the South Korean market, is the leading independent IT outsourcing company in South Korea, offering extensive professional BPO services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the market.
transcosmos has thorough infection control measures against the novel corona virus in place in its centers, such as dividing each workstation with an anti-droplet protective panel, and avoiding 3C's (Closed spaces, Crowded areas, and Close-contact settings) by ensuring social distancing in the break room. Under the coronavirus crisis, the importance of contact centers has been increasing as one of the social infrastructures. With the goal of continuing business operations whilst controlling the expansion of infections, transcosmos will create workplaces where employees can feel safe.
● About transcosmos Korea
transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos, offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.
Established: May, 2001
Number of bases: 14
Number of employees: 10,000 (approximate)
URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp
Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.