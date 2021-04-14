TOKYO, Japan, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has opened its third operations center "Kuala Lumpur KLCC" to accommodate the business growth of TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN BHD (Headquarters: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: transcosmos Malaysia), its Malaysian subsidiary founded in 2014.
Making the most of the multiethnic nature of the country, with its population consisting primarily of Malays, Chinese and Indians, transcosmos Malaysia offers various services including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop shop services not only to the Malaysian local market, but also to the global market. The company opened the second location "Kuala Lumpur Cheras" in July, 2020. Yet, given a spike in demand from e-commerce businesses under the COVID-19 crisis, the center has already reached its maximum capacity. Now, in order to accommodate the growing demand, transcosmos opened the "Kuala Lumpur KLCC" with 250 workstations.
In addition to providing services to new clients, the "Kuala Lumpur KLCC" also offers multilingual operational services for the global market that were previously provided from the company's headquarters "Kuala Lumpur KL Central." transcosmos Malaysia offers services in as many as 25 different languages. With the aim of enhancing and driving its multilingual services, transcosmos Malaysia has built a service framework specifically designed for the services in the new "Kuala Lumpur KLCC."
In 2021, transcosmos Malaysia launched multilingual ITO (IT Outsourcing) services on top of its existing multilingual contact center operations services whilst acting as a hub - a multilateral connection point for the global market. The "Kuala Lumpur Cheras" will continue to offer a range of services including digital marketing, e-commerce on-stop shop, and payment solutions.
■ Kuala Lumpur KLCC Overview
Location: Public Bank 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Number of workstations: 250
Services: Multilingual operations services focusing on customer experience
Supported languages: English, Bahasa Malay, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, Tagalog, Urdu,, Nepali, Bengalese, Sinhalese, Cambodian, Burmese, etc.
Since its foundation in 2014, transcosmos Malaysia has been propelling and expanding its businesses with a focus on digital transformation as shown in its history to date. In 2015, the company formed a capital and business alliance with INTERBASE RESOURCES SDN.BHD, a leading e-commerce mall operator in Malaysia, and launched contact center, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop shop services in 2016. Then in 2017, the company formed a capital and business alliance with a fintech company Soft Space Sdn Bhd. In 2019, transcosmos Malaysia began cross-border e-commerce and in-flight duty-free shopping services that do not require approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and wholesale trade. In addition, the company expanded its scope of services to include IT outsourcing in 2021. With the opening of the third center, transcosmos Malaysia plans to increase the number of their employees to around 1,000 by the end of 2021 from the current 700.
With a total of 19 bases in ASEAN member countries, namely, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, transcosmos delivers customer support and digital marketing services that meet local business practices and culture, laws, and user needs based on a clear understanding of each market's characteristics. Building on its achievements and support experience on the global stage, transcosmos aims to further expand its business in the ASEAN region.
■ TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA)SDN BHD Overview
Name: TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN BHD (transcosmos Malaysia)
Representative: Managing Director Toshio Tozaki
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Founded: 2014
Number of workstations: 900
Business: Contact center services, IT outsourcing, digital marketing, e-commerce one-stop shop services, payment solutions, and retail/wholesale trade
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 167 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
Media Contact
transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-4363-0123, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp
SOURCE transcosmos inc.