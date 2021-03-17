CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TranSharpe Solutions, LLC ("TranSharpe") announced today the addition of Richard "Rich" Bren, CPCU, CIC, TRS as VP Business Development. In his role, Bren will expand TranSharpe relationships, deepening their strategic partnerships and focusing on the flagship product FleetVIMS (Fleet Vehicle & Insurance Management System). FleetVIMS is an innovative approach to simplifying processes for insurance agencies with transportation clients of all sizes. Bren has been exceeding the expectations of his clients for 35 years in the commercial auto insurance industry. He has served in a variety of executive and leadership roles across insurance distribution channels, solving problems for agents and managing transportation risks.
"I was seeking an #InsurTech opportunity and was first impressed with the TranSharpe Leadership Team and then FleetVIMS from their initial review of it," Bren said. "I love helping agents and transportation companies. I am excited to be a part of this team and expanding the use of FleetVIMS to make vehicle and driver insurance management easier for the Agent and Customer. The timely, efficient, and accurate manner in which account management occurs significantly helps both the agency and their clients."
FleetVIMS improves the productivity of vehicle insurance management through its patent-pending processes helping insurance agencies with trucking, motor coach, buses, taxis, or fleets of other asset types improve their clients' coverage and experience. FleetVIMS is built on state-of-the-art technology with various 3rd party integrations planned including partnering with Insurance Agency and Transportation Management Systems.
"We are thrilled Rich has joined our team to share his passion for helping and teaching agencies. We know FleetVIMS and future planned services will be very beneficial to our Agency Partners," said Andy Sharpe, President of TranSharpe. "We believe Rich's reputation and network in the transportation insurance industry will accelerate and strengthen our presence. Rich's broad spectrum of expertise in transportation, insurance, and processes will be a huge asset to our clients for years to come."
Bren continued, "Andy and I realized quickly that we have a common heart, vision, and perspective of transportation insurance. We respect the essential role of a retail insurance agent. Andy's professionalism, dedication to "doing it right", and working in the best interests of the client were clear from the start. The team he has brought together has the vision to improve the service experience and relationship with each client."
About TranSharpe Solutions, LLC
TranSharpe Solutions, LLC is an InsurTech helping transportation, trucking, and commercial auto-focused insurance agencies along with their clients by elevating their technology & vehicle insurance management. This is done by providing specialized easy to use Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions including clients' direct access, automated monthly reports, communication, and a transparent audit trail. TranSharpe is a privately held company. Visit: http://www.transharpe.com for more information.
