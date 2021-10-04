CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TranSharpe Solutions, LLC ("TranSharpe") announced today the addition of Tiana Schowe, CPCU as VP of Operations & Marketing. In her role, Tiana will capitalize on her two decades of transportation insurance experience to further the TranSharpe mission of enhancing the insurance and transportation industries with solutions that save time and money, simplify processes and improve efficiencies for everyone.
"As the original member of the Advisory Board, I have a deep understanding of the value TranSharpe brings to the insurance industry and it is exciting to be a part of the team. Our flagship product FleetVIMS, for example, aligns with my passion for providing simple, practical and meaningful solutions to the insurance industry," commented Schowe.
FleetVIMS improves the efficiency of vehicle insurance management, with its simplified processes for trucking, motor coach, buses, taxis, or fleets of other asset types. FleetVIMS is built on state-of-the-art technology with various 3rd party integrations, including SambaSafety for MVRs which many agencies have stated makes FleetVIMS a "no-brainer".
"We are elated that Tiana has joined our team to share her passion for building and introducing technology-based innovation to the insurance industry. We designed FleetVIMS and other upcoming products with ease of use and efficiency as the goal," said Andy Sharpe, President and Founder of TranSharpe. "We believe Tiana's experience in and knowledge of the transportation insurance industry will play a critical role ensuring we create best-in-class and practical solutions as we work to become the industry standard for software."
Schowe continued, "Andy took a real problem in the industry and created an excellent and meaningful solution. In today's world there are too many technology solutions that don't understand or solve core issues. That is what makes TranSharpe unique. We are a team of seasoned technology, retail, & wholesale insurance professionals, and as a result we know what problems to solve and how to solve them."
About TranSharpe Solutions, LLC
TranSharpe Solutions, LLC is an InsurTech helping transportation, trucking, and commercial auto-focused insurance entities and their clients by elevating their technology & vehicle insurance management. This is done by providing specialized easy to use Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions including clients' direct access, automated monthly reports, communication, and a transparent audit trail. TranSharpe is a privately held company. Visit: http://www.transharpe.com for more information.
