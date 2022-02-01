ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transor Filter USA is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Baltyn to their sales team as Regional Account Executive. Baltyn is a veteran of the machine tool field having spent over 15+ years with Hirschmann Engineering providing tooling solutions for a wide range of manufacturing. Based out of Arizona, Baltyn will be responsible for Canada, Mexico and numerous states in the western US.

"The addition of Mark allows us to strengthen our support for existing customers and also help to introduce others to the benefits of One Micron filtration," stated Irv Kaage, CEO of Transor.

For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive., Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com

ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER

Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has sales offices in the US, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.

Media Contact

Ken Slauf, KEN SLAUF & ASSOCIATES, INC., +1 (630) 532-7003, ken@ksa-inc.com

Irv Kaage, Transor Filter USA, 847-640-0273, ikaage@transorfilter.com

 

SOURCE Transor Filter USA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.