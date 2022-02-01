ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transor Filter USA is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Baltyn to their sales team as Regional Account Executive. Baltyn is a veteran of the machine tool field having spent over 15+ years with Hirschmann Engineering providing tooling solutions for a wide range of manufacturing. Based out of Arizona, Baltyn will be responsible for Canada, Mexico and numerous states in the western US.
"The addition of Mark allows us to strengthen our support for existing customers and also help to introduce others to the benefits of One Micron filtration," stated Irv Kaage, CEO of Transor.
For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive., Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com
Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has sales offices in the US, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.
