NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Eastern Monmouth, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * Periods of heavy rain will continue tonight as Tropical Depression Henri lifts to the north and east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, there may be significant within banks rises or minor flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&