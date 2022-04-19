Transpose Raises $3 Million Seed Round to Revolutionize Web3 Data Infrastructure

Transpose is on a mission to simplify the web3 data landscape. Founded by Alex Langshur and Michael Calvey, Transpose is building out a suite of APIs that provides enterprise-grade access to high-level, human readable data across the web3 stack. Investors include MaC Venture Capital, HOF Capital, Soma Capital, Pareto Holdings, and numerous angels. Formerly known as NFTY CTY, Transpose is based in New York City. More information is available at transpose.io.