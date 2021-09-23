DENVER, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Referrals, the leading automated referral management (ARM) platform, announces the appointment of Travis Arnold, co-founder of Herefish by Bullhorn, as a managing partner. A thought leader in his field, Arnold will be instrumental in driving success for the Staffing Referrals platform, which has already generated thousands of placements for fast-growth staffing agencies.
Travis Arnold, a staffing technology veteran and SaaS founder, brings nearly 15 years of experience in marketing, design, and product leadership to the Staffing Referrals team. Prior to joining Staffing Referrals, Arnold co-founded the automation platform Herefish, which was acquired by Bullhorn in 2020, and served as the head of marketing at Sendouts, which was acquired by Bullhorn in 2012. Arnold is also a charter member of the Agile Marketing Manifesto. "Referrals have been a long-overlooked and interesting problem in the staffing space," says Arnold. "Most firms have a referral program in place, but few unlock the full potential and nearly all of them are manual or based on a spreadsheet. This is why I'm excited to work with the Staffing Referrals team and help push the product and brand to the next level."
David Folwell, president and founder of Staffing Referrals, says, "We're thrilled to welcome Travis as a managing partner. His expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to bring on more clients, refine our product, and help staffing agencies grow faster."
About Staffing Referrals
As the world's first Automated Referral Management™ (ARM) platform, Staffing Referrals helps agencies reduce sourcing costs through recruiting automation. Founded in 2017 by a team with extensive expertise in staffing and software, Staffing Referrals is an enterprise solution that is changing the way staffing agencies source talent. Staffing Referrals helps thousands of staffing professionals extend their reach and is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS). Staffing Referrals is based in Denver and is privately held. To learn more about Staffing Referrals, visit https://staffingreferrals.com/.
Media Contact
David Folwell, Staffing Referrals, (800) 496-1727, david@staffingreferrals.com
SOURCE Staffing Referrals