WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TRC Companies ("TRC"), announced the expansion of its Air Management capabilities with the acquisition of United Sciences Testing, Inc. (USTI), who provides emissions testing services to utility and industrial clients within the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the US.
"The acquisition of USTI's technical experts add strength to our offerings geographically and expand our ability to support our client's energy transformation and ESG goals," said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "As part of our growth, TRC will continue to acquire companies, such as USTI, who share TRC's culture and values as we continue to build a world-class, people-focused business."
USTI adds unique, highly specialized flow measurement capabilities to TRC's service offerings. The addition of the USTI staff and expertise will provide additional momentum to TRC's overall Air Management Services (AMS) strategy.
Dave Tiernan, SVP Director of Strategic Growth for TRC's Environmental Sector, shared that, "We are excited to have USTI's team of technical experts join TRC. USTI shares TRC's commitment to excellence and client service and are a great addition to our team."
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
