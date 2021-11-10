WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, a digitally powered and environmentally focused global professional services firm, has announced Denise M. Brinley as Vice President of Strategic Growth and Client Engagement. Brinley will support TRC's organic growth strategies and strategic planning.
"Brinley's 25 years of progressive environmental and energy-related technical, regulatory, government, stakeholder and policy experience will bring new energy to TRC's strategic growth efforts," said Nik Krishnamurthy as its Chief Growth Officer of TRC.
Previously, Brinley served as Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Office of Energy and has also held other executive leadership positions in government agencies over the last decade. Her diverse experience spans energy markets, environmental issues, and economic development as it relates to decarbonization efforts across the spectrum of energy sources – including coal, natural gas, natural gas liquids, nuclear, solar, wind, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen – in industrial and commercial operations.
"I'm honored to be part of the TRC family and help lay the groundwork for growth and advancement," said Brinley. "With a long history and excellence and expertise, TRC is positioned perfectly for growth and to provide critically needed consultative and technical support to our customers who are seeking to evolve their businesses and decarbonize through their ESG strategies."
Brinley received her B.A. in Geosciences at Franklin and Marshall College and her M.S. in Geology from the University of Maryland at College Park.
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
# # #
Communications Contact:
Dora Rosiclair
Media Contact
Phedorah Rosiclair, TRC Companies, 1 (860) 298-9692, prosiclair@trccompanies.com
SOURCE TRC Companies