WINDSOR, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Otter Tail Power Company selected TRC Companies (TRC) to serve as systems integrator for their advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) program. The project covers a broad service territory in northwestern Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
TRC will support program management to integrate the systems while working closely with the software and hardware providers across Otter Tail Power's AMI, meter data management (MDM) and customer information systems (CIS).
"It's important to us to partner with companies who understand both industry challenges and technologies as well as our specific needs," said Al Koeckeritz, Otter Tail Power's Manager of Advanced Concepts and Energy Management and Control. "TRC offers a unique set of utility domain and technology expertise through their prior AMI and CIS work."
Headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Otter Tail Power is an investor-owned electric utility that provides electricity and energy services to approximately 230,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. AMI will provide more visibility into energy use, laying the groundwork for the company to better meet customer needs.
"Our team is dedicated to helping Otter Tail Power reach their sustainability, reliability,
technology and customer-focused goals," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of Digital Solutions at TRC. "We have deep utility industry expertise and hands-on experience with integrating and implementing AMI and CIS technologies. We knew we could dive right into the project and start providing value with very little ramp-up time, so it was a great fit for both parties."
To learn more about TRC's Digital Solutions for utilities, visit https://www.trccompanies.com/services/trc-digital/.
About Otter Tail Power Company
Otter Tail Power Company, a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: OTTR), is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. With a balanced commitment to environmental, economic, and community stewardship, the company provides electricity and energy services to approximately 230,000 people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. To learn more about Otter Tail Power Company visit otpco.com. To learn more about Otter Tail Corporation visit ottertail.com.
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
