Executive Commentary
"We delivered strong top and bottom line growth in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period last year," stated Pat Quarles, Trecora's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The reopening of economies and an improving macroeconomic environment in the United States led to a significant improvement in demand across all of our end-markets, particularly for our prime products and waxes. This quarter demonstrates the strength of our business model as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic impacts and our industry recovers from the Texas freeze event in February. Product revenues for our Specialty Waxes segment were up 26.1% year-over-year, primarily reflecting increases in wax pricing. For our Specialty Petrochemicals segment, an 84.9% year-over-year increase in product revenues was driven by strong sales volumes as well as higher product prices. These factors led to second quarter net income from continuing operations of approximately $2.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $8.1 million, nearly doubling last year's second quarter Adjusted EBITDA."
"We continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering on our organic growth programs while seeking additional external opportunites to grow. In every instance, we are commited to increasing our earnings and cashflow and creating long-term value for our stockholders. As part of that commitment, during the quarter we completed the repurchase of $5 million of shares of the $20 million authorization from our Board," concluded Mr. Quarles.
Sami Ahmad, Trecora's Chief Financial Officer stated, "Our enhanced operational efficiencies and strong competitive positioning, coupled with improving execution at Trecora Chemical, enabled us to capitalize on the economic upturn and generate improved profitability in the second quarter. Cash used in operations in the second quarter was $4.3 million as the growth in the business resulted in an increase in working capital of nearly $16 million. We are extremely confident in our liquidity position, with cash at the end of the quarter of $39.1 million, and an undrawn revolver. Total bank debt at the end of the quarter was $44.0 million. The strength of our balance sheet affords us a great amount of financial flexibility to manage our business and execute on our strategic plan," concluded Mr. Ahmad.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share[1], compared to net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share[2], in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $68.8 million, compared to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. This 69.3% year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and selling prices as reopening trends and economic recovery continue, leading to greater demand in our end-markets.
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 was $11.0 million, or 16.0% of total revenues, compared to $6.2 million, or 15.2% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2020. Operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, compared to operating loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Specialty Petrochemicals
Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, including the benefit of $1.4 million settlement with a utility provider for costs related to the Texas freeze event. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the second quarter of 2021 was 20.0 million gallons, compared to 17.2 million gallons in the first quarter of 2021 and 15.3 million gallons in the second quarter of 2020. Sales revenues for our Specialty Petrochemicals products increased 84.9% year-over-year. This was primarily due to the economic recovery which resulted in greater demand for our products as well as higher product prices.
Prime product volume in the second quarter of 2021 was 16.9 million gallons, compared to 14.7 million gallons in the first quarter of 2021 and 13.1 million gallons in the second quarter of 2020. By-product sales volume was 3.1 million gallons in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the second quarter of 2021 was $9.7 million, compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
THREE MONTHS
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$57,763
$31,236
85%
Processing fees
1,527
1,159
32%
Gross revenues
$59,290
$32,395
83%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization
9,741
4,974
96%
Operating profit
6,955
2,354
196%
Net profit before taxes
6,709
1,648
307%
Depreciation and amortization
2,787
2,621
6%
Adjusted EBITDA
9,737
4,998
95%
Capital expenditures
3,692
5,382
(31%)
Specialty Waxes
Specialty Waxes generated revenues of approximately $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, a $0.9 million increase from $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a $1.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2020. Revenues included approximately $6.9 million of wax product sales in the second quarter of 2021, 26.1% higher than the same quarter last year, due to higher selling prices; average selling prices for our specialty waxes increased by more than 20%. Wax sales volumes increased approximately 5.2% from the second quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA for Specialty Waxes in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Specialty Waxes net loss was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Processing fees, which were approximately $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5.2%, or approximately $0.1 million, from the second quarter of 2020. The decline was due to customer supply chain disruptions combined with residual impacts from the Texas freeze event which caused the ramp up on new custom processing projects to take longer than expected.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
THREE MONTHS
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$6,897
$5,471
26%
Processing fees
2,662
2,808
(5%)
Gross revenues
$9,559
$8,279
16%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization
1,321
854
55%
Operating loss
(198)
(485)
59%
Net loss before taxes
(184)
(445)
59%
Depreciation and amortization
1,518
1,338
14%
Adjusted EBITDA
1,336
892
50%
Capital expenditures
191
285
(33%)
First Half 2021 Financial Results
Net loss from continuing operations in the first half of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share[3], compared to net income from continuing operations of $4.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share[4], for the same period in 2020. The first half of 2021 included the negative impact of the Texas freeze event in February, estimated to be $3.5 million, while the first half of 2020 included an income tax benefit of $4.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first half of 2021 was $7.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $9.7 million for the same period in 2020.
Total revenue in the first half of 2021 was $123.4 million, compared to $102.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 20.1%. This increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher selling prices as a result of the economic recovery from COVID-19 and increased costs of natural gasoline.
Gross profit in the first half of 2021 was $13.4 million, or 10.8% of total revenues, compared to $14.2 million, or 13.9% of total revenues, for the same period in 2020. Operating loss in the first half of 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to operating income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2020.
Specialty Petrochemicals
Specialty Petrochemicals net income was $5.5 million in the first half of 2021, compared to net income of $6.0 million for the same period in 2020. Specialty Petrochemicals volume in the first half of 2021 was 37.2 million gallons, compared to 35.1 million gallons for the same period in 2020. Prime product volume in the first half of 2021 was 31.5 million gallons, compared to 29.3 million gallons in the same period 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Petrochemicals in the first half of 2021 increased 7.3% to $12.3 million, compared to $11.5 million for the same period in 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
SIX MONTHS
ENDED
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$102,421
$81,622
26%
Processing fees
2,781
2,403
16%
Gross revenues
$105,202
$84,025
25%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization
12,312
11,464
7%
Operating profit
6,724
6,226
8%
Net profit before taxes
6,412
4,590
40%
Depreciation and amortization
5,589
5,238
7%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
12,307
11,471
7%
Capital expenditures
7,259
6,983
4%
Specialty Waxes
Specialty Waxes net loss of $2.1 million in the first half of 2021 compared to net income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2020. Specialty Waxes had revenues of $18.2 million in the first half of 2021, a 2.6% decrease from the same period of 2020. Revenues included $13.8 million of wax product sales and $4.4 million of processing revenues. Wax sales volumes in the first half of 2021 decreased approximately 4.9% from the same period in 2020. In the first half of 2021, the Texas freeze event impacted both wax production and the custom processing business. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Specialty Waxes in the first half of 2021 was $0.9 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2020.
Dollar amounts in thousands/rounding may apply
SIX MONTHS
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Product sales
$13,804
$12,268
13%
Processing fees
4,428
6,448
(31%)
Gross revenues
$18,232
$18,716
(3%)
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization
840
1,920
(56%)
Operating loss
(2,155)
(747)
(189%)
Net loss before taxes
(2,138)
(687)
(211%)
Depreciation and amortization
2,994
2,666
12%
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
857
1,996
(57%)
Capital expenditures
1,405
601
134%
Outlook
"In the second quarter we saw a very strong resurgence of demand due both to the continued recovery from the pandemic and the pent-up demand as a result of the Texas freeze event in February. The demand improvement allowed us to realize price increases across our entire product offering. Some of these benefits were muted by supply chain disruptions both with our suppliers and service providers. While some issues remain, we took positive steps to mitigate impacts to our customers by expanding our owned trucking fleet and extending our third party trucking network.
"Demand in the third quarter remains strong reflecting the general economy and likely some inventory building in the supply chain as our customers deal with their own supply chain issues. We also continue to advance our organic growth program with two new commercial trials expected in the quarter. Benefits from restructuring acitivies in our South Hampton product handling function will reduce our costs in the second half of the year. Continued increases in the price of natural gasoline are also impacting margins on our market-based prime products.
"The second quarter was one of major progress at Trecora and we continue to believe that with an improving economic environment, increasing levels of vaccinations, and activity levels increasing in our end-markets, we expect to drive sustainable profitability in the quarters to come. The improvements that we have made in our company make us very confident about our progress and outlook for the second half of 2021," concluded Mr. Quarles.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings press release includes non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and provide reconciliations from our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to those measures.
We believe these financial measures provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We also believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. These measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results under GAAP.
We define EBITDA from continuing operations as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as EBITDA from continuing operations plus share-based compensation and plus or minus gains or losses on disposal of assets.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements and information contained in this earnings press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of the Company's management for future operations and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "outlook," "may," "will," "can," "shall," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "contemplates," "proposes," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "continue," "intend," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or our achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results, any future results, or performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial results and financial condition and that of our customers, suppliers, and other counterparties; general economic and financial conditions domestically and internationally; insufficient cash flows from operating activities; our ability to attract and retain key employees; feedstock and product prices; feedstock availability and our ability to access third party transportation; competition; industry cycles; natural disasters or other severe weather events (such as the Texas freeze event), health epidemics and pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and terrorist attacks; our ability to consummate extraordinary transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, and realize the financial and strategic goals of such transactions; technological developments and our ability to maintain, expand and upgrade our facilities; regulatory changes; environmental matters; lawsuits; outstanding debt and other financial and legal obligations (including having to return the amounts borrowed under the PPP Loans or failing to qualify for forgiveness of such loans, in whole or in part); difficulties in obtaining additional financing on favorable conditions, or at all; local business risks in foreign countries, including civil unrest and military or political conflict, local regulatory and legal environments and foreign currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, but not limited to, "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" therein, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters such as severe weather events.
There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. In addition, to the extent any inconsistency or conflict exists between the information included in this release and the information included in our prior releases, reports and other filings with the SEC, the information contained in this release updates and supersedes such information.
Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.
About Trecora Resources (TREC)
TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2021
December 31,
ASSETS
(thousands of dollars, except par value)
Current Assets
Cash
$ 39,125
$ 55,664
Trade receivables, net
34,210
25,301
Inventories
15,640
12,945
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,094
9,198
Taxes receivable
286
2,788
Total current assets
94,355
105,896
Plant, pipeline and equipment, net
188,109
187,104
Intangible assets, net
11,972
12,893
Lease right-of-use assets, net
8,962
10,528
Mineral properties
412
412
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 303,810
$ 316,833
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 11,488
$ 14,447
Accrued liabilities
7,388
6,857
Current portion of long-term debt
4,194
4,194
Current portion of lease liabilities
3,244
3,195
Current portion of CARES Act, PPP Loans
6,123
-
Current portion of other liabilities
569
891
Total current liabilities
33,006
29,584
CARES Act, PPP Loans, net of current portion
-
6,123
Long-term debt, net of current portion
39,804
41,901
Post-retirement benefit, net of current portion
316
320
Lease liablities, net of current portion
5,718
7,333
Other liabilities, net of current portion
626
648
Deferred income taxes
26,241
26,517
Total liabilities
105,711
112,426
EQUITY
Common stock - authorized 40 million shares of $0.10 par value; issued
2,497
2,483
Additional paid-in capital
62,138
61,311
Treasury stock, at cost (0.6 million shares)
(5,000)
-
Retained earnings
138,175
140,324
Total Trecora Resources Stockholders' Equity
197,810
204,118
Noncontrolling Interest
289
289
Total equity
198,099
204,407
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 303,810
$ 316,833
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
(thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Revenues
Product sales
$ 64,660
$ 36,707
$ 116,225
$ 93,890
Processing fees
4,189
3,967
7,209
8,851
68,849
40,674
123,434
102,741
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of sales and processing (including depreciation and
57,828
34,507
110,068
88,496
Gross Profit
11,021
6,167
13,366
14,245
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative
7,673
6,289
15,005
12,963
Depreciation
226
212
452
428
7,899
6,501
15,457
13,391
Operating income (loss)
3,122
(334)
(2,091)
854
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(297)
(735)
(599)
(1,651)
Miscellaneous income, net
133
68
243
6
(164)
(667)
(356)
(1,645)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
2,958
(1,001)
(2,447)
(791)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(703)
(858)
298
4,795
Income (loss) from continuing operations
2,255
(1,859)
(2,149)
4,004
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(2)
-
4,855
Net income (loss)
$ 2,255
$ (1,861)
$ (2,149)
$ 8,859
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)
$ 0.09
$ (0.07)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.16
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)
-
-
-
0.20
Net income (loss) (dollars)
$ 0.09
$ (0.07)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.36
Basic weighted average number of common shares
24,485
24,802
24,673
24,784
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
Net income (loss) from continuing operations (dollars)
$ 0.09
$ (0.07)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.16
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (dollars)
-
-
-
0.19
Net income (loss) (dollars)
$ 0.09
$ (0.07)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.35
Diluted weighted average number of common shares
25,097
24,802
24,673
25,327
TRECORA RESOURCES AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
(thousands of dollars; rounding may apply)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
SPEC. PETRO
SPEC. WAX
CORP
TREC
SPEC. PETRO
SPEC. WAX
CORP
TREC
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 5,286
$ (183)
$ (2,848)
$ 2,255
$ 1,393
$ (332)
$(2,922)
$(1,861)
Income from discontinued operations, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
Income (Loss) from continuing operations *
$ 5,286
$ (183)
$ (2,848)
$ 2,255
$ 1,393
$ (332)
$(2,920)
$(1,859)
Interest expense
297
-
-
297
736
-
(1)
735
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,406
-
(703)
703
255
(113)
716
858
Depreciation and amortization
200
23
3
226
185
23
4
212
Depreciation and amortization in cost of
2,586
1,496
-
4,082
2,436
1,314
-
3,750
EBITDA from continuing operations *
9,775
1,336
(3,548)
7,563
5,005
892
(2,201)
3,696
Stock-based compensation
-
-
552
552
-
-
543
543
Gain on disposal of assets
(38)
-
-
(38)
(7)
-
-
(7)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing
$ 9,737
$ 1,336
$ (2,996)
$ 8,077
$ 4,998
$ 892
$(1,658)
$ 4,232
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
SPEC. PETRO
SPEC. WAX
CORP
TREC
SPEC. PETRO
SPEC. WAX
CORP
TREC
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 5,491
$ (2,137)
$ (5,503)
$(2,149)
$ 5,989
$ 882
$ 1,988
$ 8,859
Income from discontinued operations, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,855
4,855
Income (Loss) from continuing operations *
$ 5,491
$ (2,137)
$ (5,503)
$(2,149)
$ 5,989
$ 882
$(2,867)
$ 4,004
Interest expense
599
-
-
599
1,651
-
-
1,651
Income tax expense (benefit)
920
-
(1,218)
(298)
(1,399)
(1,569)
(1,827)
(4,795)
Depreciation and amortization
400
46
6
452
371
47
10
428
Depreciation and amortization in cost of
5,189
2,948
-
8,137
4,867
2,619
-
7,486
EBITDA from continuing operations *
12,599
857
(6,715)
6,741
11,479
1,979
(4,684)
8,774
Share based compensation
-
-
1,123
1,123
-
-
933
933
(Gain) Loss on disposal of assets
(292)
-
-
(292)
(8)
17
-
9
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing
$ 12,307
$ 857
$ (5,592)
$ 7,572
$ 11,471
$ 1,996
$(3,751)
$ 9,716
* Discontinued Operations only applicable within the Corporate segment
