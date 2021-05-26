ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of provider performance insight and analytics, has brought two new members to their leadership team: Mike McCloskey as the Chief Financial Officer and LeighAnn Gawel as the Head of People Operations. Expanding the Trella team with these two critical roles will allow for future company growth, both internally and for customers and partners.
Mike McCloskey began his career in sales and IT before transitioning to finance. He has held various finance roles with large, publicly traded financial services companies before entering the startup scene. With interest in the entrepreneurial world, McCloskey transitioned his career path to early-stage companies, first in fintech and, more recently, health IT. Mike's passion and most significant accomplishments include bringing new products to market, managing high growth initiatives, and overall contributions as a member of high-performing teams. At Trella Health, his primary focus will be supporting the rapid growth of the company's best-in-class healthcare analytics product offerings.
LeighAnn Gawel has primarily worked in the technology, healthcare, and SaaS industry, and has a passion for small to mid-size organizations. She was previously the People Resources Manager at Medecision, where she worked for five and a half years. Her primary responsibilities were aligning talent strategies with the business objectives and enhancing employee programs. Her recent accomplishments include leading performance and development management practices, redesigning onboarding programs, and leading acquisition integration and engagement efforts. At Trella, her primary focus will be to develop the Trella team, enhance the culture, and support the HR operations to impact the employee experience.
"We are thrilled to be adding these highly respected and dedicated leaders to the Trella team," stated Ian Juliano, CEO of Trella Health. "Mike and LeighAnn have proven track records of success in their previous roles and will be incredible assets for our organization as we continue to expand and grow."
About Trella Health
Trella Health is the leading provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, ACOs, and the post-acute care market. We believe that to achieve smarter growth in today's value-based care economy, who you choose to work with is everything—whether it's your referral sources or your network partners. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims and Medicare Advantage data. We analyze and standardize billions of data points from across the continuum of care, and provide the insights our customers need to identify, engage, and manage the best partnerships for their business.
