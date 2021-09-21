ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed J. Scott Tapp as the company's Chief Executive Officer and to the Trella Health board. Tapp will succeed Ian Juliano, who has been the CEO since founding Trella Health, formerly known as Excel Health, in 2015. Juliano will remain on the company's Board of Directors and serve as Executive Chairman.
Tapp joined Trella in April of 2020 as President and Chief Operating Officer. His contributions included implementing an operating foundation and developing a leadership team to significantly scale the business. Since joining, the company launched multiple innovative new offerings, added more than 250 new healthcare customers, doubled its Annual Recurring Revenue, and increased the Trella team by 40%.
"The opportunity in front of Trella is massive, and Scott is the perfect fit to lead Trella to the next level. His contributions over the last year and a half have been instrumental to our continued success and future growth trajectory," said Juliano. "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Scott as we bring unprecedented market intelligence to healthcare."
Prior to joining Trella, Tapp spent the last 17 years in senior operating roles with public and private technology companies. He served in the U.S. Navy, and originally began his career in investment banking and venture capital. Most recently, he was the general manager and CEO, respectively, of two high-growth SaaS businesses and a managing director of a management consulting firm executing go-to-market best practices.
"Scott is a seasoned executive who has a long track record of scaling exceptional companies, both organically and through acquisition," said Mark Buffington, Trella Health Board Member and Managing Partner of Panoramic Ventures. "His strategic and operational leadership will expand the value we deliver to post-acute providers and value-based care organizations across the country."
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to continue Ian's vision to empower meaningful change in healthcare," said Tapp. "I am thrilled to be a part of one of the most exciting innovation and growth companies in healthcare technology. We are determined to help our customers provide high quality care. To do that, they need to clearly evaluate their performance, understand their wider markets, and create the partnerships that are vital to their success—across the care continuum. With our transformational data platform, our amazing Trella team and inspiring culture, we have limitless potential."
About Trella Health
Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.
Media Contact
Ashton Harrison, Trella Health, 6788131590, aharrison@trellahealth.com
SOURCE Trella Health