AMERSHAM, UK and MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phlexglobal announced today that Treximo, a leading life sciences consulting company and part of The Planet Group, has selected Phlexglobal and its innovative regulatory SaaS software, PhlexSubmission, as the key technology to meet growing customer needs for regulatory submissions. Treximo conducted a comprehensive review of five regulatory software companies, with the review team including some of the most well-known and well-respected industry, academic, and regulatory professionals in the world from The Planet Group's life sciences consulting companies.
PhlexSubmission is an easy-to-use cloud-based publishing engine for electronic submissions such as eCTD, NeeS, and VNeeS, supporting all submission types and regions. Thanks to its innovative automation capabilities, the software will enhance Treximo's ability to provide its customers with fast, high-quality regulatory submissions from IND to NDA/MAA.
In addition, Treximo pointed to a different yet equally compelling reason Phlexglobal stood out from other providers.
"There was a level of cohesion between our companies and alignment on the type of customer-focused solutions we provide," said Sara Sorrentino, Senior Vice President, Client Services at Treximo. "In tandem with the exceptional software provided by Phlexglobal, we knew this partnership would allow us to assist our clients in their full life-cycle of regulatory needs."
Treximo's review team determined that the PhlexSubmission software was the best fit to enhance the speed and quality of its customers' regulatory submissions across drug, biologic, biosimilar, and medical device products. The expert review team was also impressed with Phlexglobal's innovative application of technologies such as machine learning to enhance the speed and accuracy of the submissions process – freeing up Treximo and customer resources.
It also became clear that with Phlexglobal, Treximo could best support its goal of providing complete, responsive, and high-quality regulatory services to its customers, while effectively managing rapid growth.
"We're honored that such an exceptional, customer-driven organization as Treximo recognized our shared values and passion to help our industry bring new therapies to market," said John McNeill, Chief Executive Officer of Phlexglobal. "We look forward to supporting Treximo and its customers in this important, life-improving mission."
About Phlexglobal
Phlexglobal is the leading technology and services organization for clinical and regulatory matters with a focus on helping clients to master their digital agenda via proven AI solutions. Phlexglobal combines software and leading expert services to offer a unique solutions portfolio with easy to achieve automation via data generation that lifts organizations to a new level of effectiveness.
PhlexTMF is the company's Trial Master File software. Regulatory solutions including PhlexSubmission for eCTD and CTD, PhlexIDMP, PhlexEVMPD, and PhlexRIM are considered highly innovative in the industry for out-of-the-box best practices capabilities, automation technology, and user-focused design. PhlexNeuron, a machine learning platform that reads documents and converts unstructured content into structured data, achieves automation of regulatory and clinical processes and completes the end-to-end solutions offering from Phlexglobal. To learn more about Phlexglobal, please
About Treximo
Treximo, part of The Planet Group, is a global consulting and solutions partner to industry-leading Biotech, Pharmaceutical, Technology, Healthcare, and Medical Device and Diagnostic companies. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Treximo offers the power of a global company with the agility of a boutique consulting firm. Learn more at treximo.com.
Media Contact
Christopher D Englerth, Phlexglobal, +1 (215) 622-8798, cenglerth@phlexglobal.com
SOURCE Phlexglobal