MENDOTA, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million ($2.36 per share), compared to $1.8 million ($0.74 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company has experienced record earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, with net income of $20.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $11.3 million or 127%.
Net interest income was $38.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $33.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.31% in 2020, and 3.19% in 2019.
Noninterest income was $35.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $19.2 million, or 115.0%, compared to $16.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The increase can be primarily attributed to growth in mortgage banking fees which increased by $14.6 million, or 155%, from $9.4 million in the prior year. First State Mortgage net income increased by $9.6 million and contributed $10.2 million for the year, compared to $0.6 million for all of 2019.
Noninterest expense was $42.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $36.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.6 million, or 15%. Most of this increase is related to the increased mortgage banking activity, as well as expenses related to the Bank's core processing conversion to Fiserv Premier.
Total loans increased $79.1 million, or 8%, to $1.05 billion from $973 million at December 31, 2019. There were $30.1 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans included in loan balances at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.73% as of December 31, 2020, up slightly from .58% at December 31, 2019.
The Company adjusted the Bank's provision for loan loss to reflect potential increased credit risk, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking an additional $1.5 million the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has taken $5.1 million during 2020, an increase of $3.3 million over the prior year. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.5 million at December 31, 2020.
Deposits increased $167.8 million, or 17.3%, year-over-year, with much of the growth due to COVID relief programs and PPP funding. As a result, borrowed money decreased significantly at December 31, 2020, ending at $25.1 million, compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2019. The investment portfolio of $99.4 million decreased slightly over the same period, down from $101.7 million at December 31, 2019.
The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2020, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% and a total risk-based ratio of 13.8%, compared to 9.9% and 13.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stimulus relief funding and PPP lending impacted capital ratios at year end 2020 due to strong deposit growth and the SBA guarantee of the PPP loans which carry a 0% risk-weighting.
On December 30, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a special dividend of $0.15 per share for a total of $0.30 per share payable January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.
In announcing the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers continued a strong trend and were some of the best in our history. Once again, the strong results from our mortgage subsidiary contributed to the record earnings performance despite significantly increasing our reserves. We are monitoring what effect COVID-19 will have on our credits, but most likely it will be mid-2021 before we have a clearer picture. We do believe, however, we are well-positioned to absorb any losses we may encounter. Growth continues to occur at an impressive pace as we head into 2021."
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
YEAR TO DATE
(000s omitted, except share data)
2020
2019
Interest Income
$ 50,322
$ 48,088
Interest Expense
11,503
14,548
Net Interest Income
38,819
33,540
Provision for Loan Losses
5,050
1,800
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
33,769
31,740
Other Income
35,869
16,681
FDIC Assessments
426
134
Other Expenses
41,952
36,471
Income Before Income Taxes
27,260
11,816
Applicable Income Taxes
7,410
2,943
Security Gains (Losses)
293
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 20,143
$ 8,873
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 8.16
$ 3.61
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,469,572
2,456,990
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
Cash and Due from Banks
84,047
14,231
Federal Funds Sold
25,934
2,420
Investment Securities
99,437
101,715
Loans and Leases
1,051,578
972,501
Less: Reserve for Loan Losses
(15,508)
(12,412)
Loans, Net
1,036,070
960,089
Bank Premises & Equipment
27,926
25,100
Goodwill
8,425
6,917
Other Real Estate Owned
2,648
2,725
Accrued Income Receivable
5,147
6,051
Other Assets
38,206
24,533
TOTAL ASSETS
1,327,840
1,143,781
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
180,246
108,954
Interest-bearing Deposits
957,801
861,302
Total Deposits
1,138,047
970,256
Repurchase Agreements
21,059
12,748
FHLB and Other Borrowings
4,000
21,003
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
21,292
16,241
Subordinated Debt
15,696
15,643
Total Borrowings
40,988
52,888
Dividends Payable
751
379
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,200,845
1,036,270
CAPITAL
Common Stock
2,476
2,462
Surplus
25,675
25,527
Retained Earnings
95,300
77,010
FASB 115 Adjustment
3,544
2,512
TOTAL CAPITAL
126,995
107,511
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
1,327,840
1,143,781
Book Value Per Share
$ 51.29
$ 43.66
Bid Price
$ 35.25
$ 40.60
Contact:
Connie Ganz, Senior Vice President
815.538.2265
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301267662.html
SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc