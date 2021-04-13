MENDOTA, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million ($2.36 per share), compared to $1.8 million ($0.74 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company has experienced record earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, with net income of $20.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $11.3 million or 127%.

Net interest income was $38.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $33.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.31% in 2020, and 3.19% in 2019.

Noninterest income was $35.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $19.2 million, or 115.0%, compared to $16.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The increase can be primarily attributed to growth in mortgage banking fees which increased by $14.6 million, or 155%, from $9.4 million in the prior year. First State Mortgage net income increased by $9.6 million and contributed $10.2 million for the year, compared to $0.6 million for all of 2019.

Noninterest expense was $42.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $36.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.6 million, or 15%. Most of this increase is related to the increased mortgage banking activity, as well as expenses related to the Bank's core processing conversion to Fiserv Premier.

Total loans increased $79.1 million, or 8%, to $1.05 billion from $973 million at December 31, 2019. There were $30.1 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans included in loan balances at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.73% as of December 31, 2020, up slightly from .58% at December 31, 2019.

The Company adjusted the Bank's provision for loan loss to reflect potential increased credit risk, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking an additional $1.5 million the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has taken $5.1 million during 2020, an increase of $3.3 million over the prior year. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.5 million at December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased $167.8 million, or 17.3%, year-over-year, with much of the growth due to COVID relief programs and PPP funding.  As a result, borrowed money decreased significantly at December 31, 2020, ending at $25.1 million, compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2019. The investment portfolio of $99.4 million decreased slightly over the same period, down from $101.7 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2020, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% and a total risk-based ratio of 13.8%, compared to 9.9% and 13.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stimulus relief funding and PPP lending impacted capital ratios at year end 2020 due to strong deposit growth and the SBA guarantee of the PPP loans which carry a 0% risk-weighting.

On December 30, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a special dividend of $0.15 per share for a total of $0.30 per share payable January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

In announcing the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers continued a strong trend and were some of the best in our history. Once again, the strong results from our mortgage subsidiary contributed to the record earnings performance despite significantly increasing our reserves. We are monitoring what effect COVID-19 will have on our credits, but most likely it will be mid-2021 before we have a clearer picture. We do believe, however, we are well-positioned to absorb any losses we may encounter. Growth continues to occur at an impressive pace as we head into 2021."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

 

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

YEAR TO DATE

(000s omitted, except share data)



















2020



2019













Interest Income





$         50,322



$    48,088

Interest Expense





11,503



14,548

Net Interest Income





38,819



33,540

Provision for Loan Losses





5,050



1,800

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



33,769



31,740













Other Income





35,869



16,681

FDIC Assessments





426



134

Other Expenses





41,952



36,471

Income Before Income Taxes





27,260



11,816













Applicable Income Taxes





7,410



2,943

Security Gains (Losses)





293



-

Net Income (Loss)





$         20,143



$      8,873













Basic Net Income Per Share





$             8.16



$        3.61

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



2,469,572



2,456,990

 

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(000s omitted, except share data)











ASSETS



12/31/2020



12/31/2019

Cash and Due from Banks



84,047



14,231

Federal Funds Sold



25,934



2,420

Investment Securities



99,437



101,715











Loans and Leases



1,051,578



972,501

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses



(15,508)



(12,412)

Loans, Net



1,036,070



960,089

Bank Premises & Equipment



27,926



25,100

Goodwill



8,425



6,917

Other Real Estate Owned



2,648



2,725

Accrued Income Receivable



5,147



6,051

Other Assets



38,206



24,533











        TOTAL ASSETS



1,327,840



1,143,781











LIABILITIES









Noninterest-bearing Deposits



180,246



108,954

Interest-bearing Deposits



957,801



861,302

        Total Deposits



1,138,047



970,256

Repurchase Agreements



21,059



12,748

FHLB and Other Borrowings



4,000



21,003

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

21,292



16,241

Subordinated Debt



15,696



15,643

         Total Borrowings



40,988



52,888

Dividends Payable



751



379

           TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,200,845



1,036,270











CAPITAL









Common Stock



2,476



2,462

Surplus



25,675



25,527

Retained Earnings



95,300



77,010

FASB 115 Adjustment



3,544



2,512

            TOTAL CAPITAL



126,995



107,511











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

1,327,840



1,143,781











Book Value Per Share



$         51.29



$         43.66

Bid Price



$         35.25



$         40.60

