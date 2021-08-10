GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink: TBBC) announced that on August 3, 2021, it completed the sale of 1,500,000 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share, or $15.0 million in gross proceeds. The offering was oversubscribed. After estimated costs of $60,000, net proceeds totaled $14.94 million, which supplements last year's $51 million initial equity raise conducted as part of its formation. The offering was approximately $0.30 accretive to shareholders' tangible book value, increasing it from $8.66 at June 30, 2021 to a pro-forma tangible book value of $8.96 on that date. The non-GAAP pro-forma tangible book value was $9.15 at June 30, 2021. Total shares outstanding following the offering were 6,602,984, and pro-forma equity at June 30, 2021, adjusted for the capital raise, was $59.15 million.
"Triad Business Bank was formed with a vision to be a source of strength to the Triad's business community," CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi commented. "After two successful capital offerings totaling $66 million, supported principally by private investors residing in the Triad, the Bank is well positioned to deliver on this vision. One-third of our most recent offering, or approximately 500,000 shares, were purchased by our directors and executive officers. Following the close of the offering, the Bank's board members and executive team beneficially owned 23.5% of our outstanding common shares. This capital raise will support revised growth plans, including our vision of growing assets to more than $800 million by the end of the year 2024."
Hamadi continued, "We are also pleased to report improved operating results for the three-month period ending June 30, 2021. Net interest income rose 30%, or $447,000, to $1.9 million for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for the first quarter. Excluding revenue from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, core interest income rose 39% from the previous quarter. Net loss declined to $313,000 for the June 30, 2021 quarter compared to a net loss of $397,000 for the prior quarter. Our operating loss (net loss less the provision for loan losses) increased modestly from $117,000 for the March 2021 quarter to $148,000 due to increased personnel expense, including severance costs associated with a departing employee."
We are pleased to provide our shareholders with the Bank's June 30, 2021 quarterly results, including linked quarter comparisons to results from the quarter ended March 31, 2021:
Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:
- Net interest income increased to $1.9 million from $1.5 million
- Net interest margin expanded 39 basis points to 2.90% from 2.51%
- Core interest income (non-PPP interest income) increased 39%
- Interest income on our investment portfolio increased $165,000 to $419,000
- Excluding severance costs, operating loss declined to $73,000 from $117,000
- Personnel expense increased $323,000, or 28%, due principally to personnel additions in commercial banking, underwriting, treasury management and loan and deposit operations to support projected growth
Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Core loans increased 14% to $108.3 million
- Total deposits increased 11% to $209.3 million
- Allowance for loan losses increased to $1.4 million, or 1.25% of core loans
- No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported
- New loan pipeline increased to record $161 million
- Tangible book value was unchanged at $8.66 per share
- Small Business Administration (SBA) repaid $47.2 million of PPP loans in the June 2021 quarter
June Quarter Results
The Bank reported a net loss of $313,000, or $0.06 per share, in the June quarter compared to $397,000, or $0.08 per share, for the March quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss increased to $148,000 from $117,000 due to added personnel expenses, including severance costs.
The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on its interest-earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the expense it incurs from its funding sources, which are primarily deposits. Net interest income was $1.9 million in the June quarter, an increase of $447,000 from the March quarter. The Bank's net interest margin continued to rise to 2.90% in the June quarter from 2.51% in the March 2021 quarter. The net interest margin rose due to higher PPP revenue and increased core loan revenue. In the June quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $98.3 million from $84.2 million in the March quarter. The weighted average yield on these loans increased to 3.87% in the June quarter from 3.50% in the March quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time.
Total assets increased slightly to $266.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $264.6 million at March 31, 2021. Core loans, investment securities and other assets increased $44.8 million, offset by a $42.7 million net decline in PPP Loans.
Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits
The Bank's core loans increased 14% during the second quarter to $108.3 million compared to $95.1 million at March 31, 2021. The Bank originated $44.9 million of core loans during the quarter, which included a $13.8 million increase in unfunded loan commitments. At June 30, 2021 the Bank had $66.4 million in unfunded loan commitments. The Bank also had $6.9 million of core loan balances repaid during the June 2021 quarter. The repaid loans resulted in recognition of deferred fees, which boosted loan yields from 3.50% in the March quarter to 3.87% in the June quarter. Core interest income (Interest income less PPP revenue) increased 39% in the June quarter compared to the March quarter.
The average balance of investment securities increased $25.9 million in the June quarter to $60.9 million. Interest income on investment securities was $419,000 in the June quarter, a $165,000 increase from the March quarter. The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.95% for the March quarter to 2.76% for the June quarter. Total investment securities were $65.0 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $5.7 million from March 31, 2021. The increase in interest income for the June quarter was due primarily to new investments that were acquired late in the March 2021 quarter.
Total deposits increased 11% to $209.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $187.8 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 3% to $57.5 million in the June quarter. Growth in deposits in the June quarter was due primarily to growth in interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances, which increased $20.8 million to $143.8 million at June 30, 2021. Time deposits totaled $8.0 million at June 30, 2021.
PPP Update
In the June quarter, the SBA made $47.2 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio. At June 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $40.3 million. During the June quarter, the Bank realized $819,000 of interest and fee income on the PPP portfolio, an increase of $73,000 from the prior quarter. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had $1.1 million remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($0.9 million net of unrealized costs). Since inception, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans for over $139 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 39% in the March quarter to 35% in the June quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.
At June 30, 2021, the Bank had 131 core loans in its portfolio totaling $108.3 million in outstanding balances and $174.7 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments. The average size of new core loans originated during the second quarter was $1.3 million. At June 30, 2021, 47% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") in nature:
Loan Diversification
Loan Category
6/30/2021
Composition
Other Construction & Land Development
$ 16,516,446
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
39,988,431
Total CRE
$ 56,504,877
52%
Owner Occupied RE
$ 21,956,493
C&I
29,317,445
Total C&I
$ 51,273,938
47%
Other Revolving Loans
$ 536,415
1%
Total
$ 108,315,230
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $2.2 million in the June quarter, an increase of $390,000 from the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense related to personnel additions in commercial banking, treasury management, underwriting and loan and deposit operations, as well as severance costs associated with a departing employee. The total number of employees increased 11% during the year to 40 at June 30, 2021. The growth in personnel costs is in line with the Bank's increased capital and the opportunity to grow the Bank's total assets beyond the earlier forecasts.
Credit Risk
The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at June 30, 2021. The Bank's emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.
Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure
The Bank's tangible book value per share on June 30, 2021 was $8.66. Organization and startup costs during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses during the first fifteen months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.3 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed. At June 30, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.26 from $8.92 to $8.66 (a non-GAAP measurement). On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share increased from $8.90 on March 31, 2021 to $8.92 at June 30, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.
Outlook
"As we celebrate our fifteen-month anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for our Bank in the Triad is greater than our original forecast. The Bank's assets are 21% greater and total deposits are 18% greater than we projected for this stage of development, with core demand deposit accounts over 100% greater than our projections at the time of organization. The growth over the first fifteen months has allowed the Bank to invest more in personnel than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability. We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team with more bankers, treasury officers and support staff. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had 40 employees versus our projection of 25. To date, the Bank's core deposits have increased faster than core loans. At quarter end, the Bank had $1.1 million of deferred PPP revenue ($0.9 million net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized. This deferred revenue should continue to bolster the Bank's total revenue through the end of 2021 at which time we anticipate core operations will be profitable. We are pleased with the Bank's results to date, and as we look forward, we believe the Bank will continue to exceed expectations." Hamadi commented.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Assets
Noninterest-bearing cash
$ 1,315,611
$ 4,899,326
$ 1,398,613
$ 736,435
Interest-bearing due from banks
46,773,395
17,259,583
39,763,399
70,015,162
Securities
65,049,332
59,398,336
26,065,622
18,032,330
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
PPP Loans
40,276,095
83,016,045
78,173,460
100,057,189
Core Loans
108,315,230
95,143,122
73,083,871
49,840,339
Allowance for loan loss
(1,354,915)
(1,190,350)
(910,079)
(628,371)
Loans net
147,236,410
176,968,817
150,347,252
149,269,157
Other assets
6,102,655
6,055,184
3,528,292
3,220,127
Total assets
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
$ 241,273,211
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$ 57,493,414
$ 55,978,388
$ 27,409,213
$ 18,681,865
Interest-bearing NOW
21,626,263
21,956,030
19,067,897
4,737,561
Interest-bearing savings & MMA
122,161,899
101,058,331
98,446,048
70,005,273
Time deposits
8,027,714
8,818,530
3,806,611
501,000
Total Deposits
209,309,289
187,811,279
148,729,769
93,925,699
Other borrowings
10,756,485
20,685,620
24,946,988
99,713,260
Fed Funds Purchased
-
9,346,000
-
-
Other liabilities
2,204,446
2,523,648
2,569,615
2,238,944
Total Liabilities
222,270,220
220,366,548
176,246,372
195,877,903
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
49,881,777
49,822,062
49,730,750
49,639,875
Accumulated Deficit
(6,114,560)
(5,801,946)
(5,404,682)
(4,676,843)
AOCI
439,965
194,583
530,738
432,276
Total Shareholders' Equity
44,207,183
44,214,699
44,856,806
45,395,308
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 266,477,403
$ 264,581,247
$ 221,103,178
$ 241,273,211
Shares outstanding
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Tangible book value per share
$ 8.66
$ 8.66
$ 8.79
$ 8.90
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (unaudited)
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$ 819,102
$ 745,907
$ 881,063
$ 514,893
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
948,447
727,116
577,864
341,619
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
419,317
254,383
155,893
132,261
Interest Income on balances Due from Banks
8,017
8,354
9,428
6,623
Other Interest Income
10,404
4,548
440
364
Total Interest Income
2,205,287
1,740,308
1,624,688
995,760
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
43,225
53,207
20,350
11,221
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
197,613
183,260
272,626
147,500
Interest on Time Deposits
13,692
12,369
5,373
1,011
Interest on Fed Funds Purchased
422
-
-
-
Interest on Borrowings
24,320
18,525
41,947
54,271
Other Interest Expense
9,917
4,139
-
-
Total Interest Expense
289,189
271,500
340,296
214,003
Net Interest Income
1,916,098
1,468,808
1,284,392
781,757
Provision for Loan Losses
164,565
280,271
281,708
454,563
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
1,751,533
1,188,537
1,002,684
327,194
Total Noninterest Income
36,882
87,062
19,290
40,230
Total Gain(Loss) on Securities
70,525
108,488
-
-
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,475,650
1,152,497
1,087,939
924,103
Premises & Equipment
118,819
114,060
139,222
114,659
Total Other Noninterest Expense
577,084
514,794
522,652
540,864
Total Noninterest Expense
2,171,553
1,781,351
1,749,813
1,579,626
Loss before Income Tax
(312,613)
(397,264)
(727,839)
(1,212,202)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$ (312,613)
$ (397,264)
$ (727,839)
$ (1,212,202)
Net Loss per Share
Basic & Diluted
$ (0.06)
$ (0.08)
$ (0.14)
$ (0.24)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic & Diluted
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss
$ (148,048)
$ (116,993)
$ (446,131)
$ (757,639)
Non-GAAP Measures
Tangible Book Value
Actual 6/30/2021
Non-GAAP 6/30/2021
Pro-forma* 6/30/2021
Non-GAAP
Total Shareholders' Equity
$ 44,207,183
$ 45,495,527
$ 59,147,183
$ 60,435,527
Shares Outstanding
5,102,984
5,102,984
6,602,984
6,602,984
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 8.66
$ 8.92
$ 8.96
$ 9.15
Deferred Tax Asset
$ 1,288,344
$ 1,288,344
$ 1,288,344
$ 1,288,344
Valuation Allowance
$ (1,288,344)
$ -
$ (1,288,344)
$ -
Recorded Deferred Tax Asset
$ -
$ 1,288,344
$ -
$ 1,288,344
Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value
$ 0.26
$ 0.19
*Reflects the effects of the capital raise on 8/3/21 as though it had occurred on 6/30/21.
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully
impairs the Deferred Tax Asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists
demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the
valuation allowance will be eliminated. The Non-GAAP measure is shown to
disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 6/30/2021 had there been no
valuation allowance at that date.
Pre-Provision Income
Qtr Ended 6/30/2021
Qtr Ended 3/31/2021
Qtr Ended 12/31/2020
Loss Before Income Tax
$ (312,613)
$ (397,264)
$ (727,839)
Provision For Loan Losses
$ 164,565
$ 280,271
$ 281,708
Pre-Provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$ (148,048)
$ (116,993)
$ (446,131)
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
Interest
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield On Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$ 71,843,132
$ 819,102
4.570%
$ 82,415,770
$ 745,907
3.670%
$ 91,896,995
$ 881,063
3.810%
Average Core Loans
98,314,011
948,447
3.870%
84,170,458
727,116
3.500%
60,607,443
577,864
3.790%
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$ 60,854,121
$ 419,317
2.760%
$ 34,984,755
$ 254,383
2.950%
$ 22,384,551
$ 155,893
2.770%
Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
$ 166,381,245
$ 289,189
0.700%
$ 150,852,228
$ 271,500
0.730%
$ 145,310,959
$ 340,296
0.930%
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$ 2,205,287
$ 1,740,308
$ 1,624,688
Interest Expense
289,189
271,500
340,296
Average Earnings Assets
$ 265,280,242
$ 237,416,584
$ 211,891,706
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
1,916,098
2.897%
1,468,808
2.509%
1,284,392
2.411%
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$ 148,591,325
$ 178,159,167
$ 151,257,331
Total Assets
266,477,403
55.761%
264,581,247
67.336%
221,103,178
68.410%
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$ 43,767,218
$ 44,020,116
$ 44,326,068
Avg Total Assets
270,740,371
242,160,119
214,998,592
Avg FRB Borrowings
27,872,010
18.021%
22,689,965
20.057%
47,422,123
26.451%
Unfunded Commitments
66,350,046
52,535,598
45,933,914
