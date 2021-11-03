GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Triad Business Bank began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to be a catalyst for growth to the Triad's business community.  In the September 2021 quarter, the sixth quarter since formation, the Bank made significant progress toward achieving this vision.  Total assets climbed nearly $100 million in the quarter to $366 million.  New and existing Triad-based customers increased their deposits by $78 million, and shareholders' equity, raised primarily from investors in the Triad, increased by $14.1 million due to the closing of the recent capital raise.  Core loans increased 22%, or $24 million, while cash and investment securities rose by $93 million.  The Bank is well positioned to continue future investment back into Triad community businesses," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.

Hamadi continued, "The expanded balance sheet resulted in further improvement in the Bank's operating trends.  The pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000 in the September quarter from a pre-provision loss of $148,000 in the June quarter.  Core interest income, which is interest income excluding revenue from PPP loans, increased 30%, or $411,000, from the previous quarter.  Notably, revenue from PPP loans declined sharply by $470,000.  However, this decline was partially offset by a $300,000 increase in gains on securities."

Highlights of the Bank's September 2021 quarterly results including comparisons from the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets increased $99.2 million, or 37%, to $365.6 million
  • Core loans increased $23.8 million to $132.1 million
  • Demand deposits increased $33.0 million to $90.5 million
  • Total deposits increased $78.2 million to $287.5 million
  • Allowance for loan losses increased to $1.7 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at $147 million
  • Tangible book value increased $0.17 per share to $8.83
  • Equity increased $14.1 million to $58.3 million

Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

  • Pre-provision loss narrowed to $23,000
  • Core interest income (non-PPP interest income) increased 30% while interest income declined 3%
  • Net interest income declined only $76,000 despite a $470,000 decline in interest income from PPP loans
  • Noninterest expense increased 4% from the previous quarter due primarily to increased personnel cost

September Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $319,000, or $0.05 per share, in the September quarter compared to $313,000, or $0.06 per share, for the June quarter.  However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss narrowed to $23,000 from $148,000 due to higher revenue.  Gains on securities totaled $371,000 for the September quarter compared to $71,000 in the June quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on its interest-earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the expense it incurs from its funding sources, which are primarily deposits.  Net interest income was $1.8 million in the September quarter compared to $1.9 million in the June quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.90% in the June quarter to 2.46% in the September quarter due to growth in low yielding cash balances and reduced revenue from PPP loans.  PPP revenue declined $470,000 from the June quarter during which the Bank received rapid forgiveness payments from the Small Business Administration.  This decline was partially offset by an increase in core interest income (interest income less PPP revenue), which increased $271,000, or 30%, in the September quarter compared to the June quarter.  In the September quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $117.8 million from $98.3 million in the June quarter.  The weighted average yield on these loans increased to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter.  The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time, although the September quarter loan yields benefitted from higher-than-normal prepayment fees from loans that repaid earlier than agreed.

Total assets increased $99.2 million to $365.6 million at September 30, 2021 from $266.5 million at June 30, 2021.  Core loans increased by $23.8 million and securities, cash and other assets increased $93.3 million, which increases were partially offset by a $17.6 million net decline in PPP Loans.  Growth in assets was funded by a $78.2 million increase in deposits and a $14.1 million increase in shareholders' equity.

Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits

The Bank's core loans increased 22% during the third quarter to $132.1 million compared to $108.3 million at June 30, 2021.  The Bank increased core loans committed by $38.0 million during the quarter, which included a $7.2 million increase in unfunded loan commitments.  At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $73.5 million in unfunded loan commitments.  The Bank also had $8.0 million of core loan balances repaid during the September 2021 quarter.  The repaid loans resulted in recognition of deferred fees and prepayment fees, which boosted loan yields to 4.10% in the September quarter from 3.87% in the June quarter.

At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 153 core loans in its portfolio totaling $132.1 million in outstanding balances and $205.6 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments.  The average size of new core loans originated during the third quarter was $1.4 million.  At September 30, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") in nature:

Loan Diversification



Loan Category

9/30/2021

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              18,092,714



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

$              48,019,718



   Total Commercial Real Estate

$              66,112,432

50%







Owner Occupied Real Estate

$              21,883,371



C&I

43,773,354



   Total C&I

$              65,656,725

50%







Other Revolving Loans

$                    346,631

0%







Total

$            132,115,788



The average balance of investment securities increased $35.2 million in the September quarter to $96.0 million.  Interest income on investment securities was $548,000 in the September quarter, a $129,000 increase from the June quarter.  The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.76% for the June quarter to 2.27% for the September quarter.  Total investment securities were $132.8 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $67.7 million from June 30, 2021.  The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potential rising rate environment. 

Total deposits increased 37% to $287.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $209.3 million at June 30, 2021.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 57% to $90.5 million in the September quarter.  The noninterest-bearing deposit balances are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems.  During 2021, the Bank has added 50 new treasury customers and now has 126 treasury relationships.  The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $45.2 million to $189.0 million at September 30, 2021.  Time deposits were unchanged and totaled $8.0 million at September 30, 2021.

PPP Update

In the September quarter, the SBA made $17.8 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $47.2 million in the June quarter.  At September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $22.7 million.  During the September quarter, the Bank realized $349,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, a decrease of $470,000 from the prior quarter.  At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $715,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($582,000 net of unrealized costs).  Since inception, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans for over $139 million.  PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 35% in the June quarter to 14% in the September quarter.  The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $2.3 million in the September quarter, an increase of $94,000 from the prior quarter.  The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense related to personnel additions.  During the quarter, the total number of employees increased 10% to 44 at September 30, 2021.  The growth in personnel costs is in line with the Bank's increased capital and the opportunity to grow the Bank's total assets beyond the earlier forecasts.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at September 30, 2021.  The Bank's emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses.  Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues. 

Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure

The Bank's tangible book value per share on September 30, 2021 was $8.83.  Organization and startup costs during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses during the first eighteen months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.4 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.  At September 30, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.21 from $9.04 (a non-GAAP measurement) to $8.83.  On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share increased from $8.92 on June 30, 2021 to $9.04 at September 30, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.

Outlook

"As we celebrate our eighteen-month anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for our Bank in the Triad is greater than our original forecast for this point in our operations.  The Bank's assets are 47% greater, total deposits are 40% greater, and core demand deposit accounts are nearly 200% greater than our projections at the time of organization.  The growth over the first eighteen months has allowed the Bank to invest more in personnel than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability.  We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team of bankers, treasury officers and support staff.  At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 44 employees versus our projection of 25.  To date, the Bank's core deposits have increased faster than core loans.  At quarter end, the Bank had $715,000 of deferred PPP revenue ($582,000 net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized.  This deferred revenue should continue to bolster the Bank's total revenue through the end of 2021.  We are pleased with the Bank's results to date, and as we look forward, we believe the Bank will continue to exceed expectations."  Hamadi commented.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com 

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank













































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020

































Assets





























Noninterest-bearing cash





$              19,216,300



$               1,315,611



$               4,899,326



$               1,398,613



$                  736,435



Interest-bearing due from banks





53,918,672



46,773,395



17,259,583



39,763,399



70,015,162



Securities









132,753,497



65,049,332



59,398,336



26,065,622



18,032,330



Federal funds sold







-



-



-



-



-

































PPP Loans







22,675,019



40,276,095



83,016,045



78,173,460



100,057,189



Core Loans







132,115,788



108,315,230



95,143,122



73,083,871



49,840,339



Allowance for loan loss





(1,651,905)



(1,354,915)



(1,190,350)



(910,079)



(628,371)



Loans net







153,138,902



147,236,410



176,968,817



150,347,252



149,269,157

































Other assets







6,622,029



6,102,655



6,055,184



3,528,292



3,220,127



Total assets







$            365,649,400



$            266,477,403



$            264,581,247



$            221,103,178



$            241,273,211

































Liabilities



























Demand deposits







$              90,450,329



$              57,493,414



$              55,978,388



$              27,409,213



$              18,681,865



Interest-bearing NOW





23,921,946



21,626,263



21,956,030



19,067,897



4,737,561



Interest-bearing savings & MMA





165,103,780



122,161,899



101,058,331



98,446,048



70,005,273



Time deposits







8,040,235



8,027,714



8,818,530



3,806,611



501,000



Total Deposits







287,516,290



209,309,289



187,811,279



148,729,769



93,925,699



Other borrowings







17,318,266



10,756,485



20,685,620



24,946,988



99,713,260



Fed Funds Purchased





-



-



9,346,000



-



-



Other liabilities







2,493,999



2,204,446



2,523,648



2,569,615



2,238,944



Total Liabilities







307,328,555



222,270,220



220,366,548



176,246,372



195,877,903

































Shareholders' Equity

























Common Stock







64,980,329



49,881,777



49,822,062



49,730,750



49,639,875



Accumulated Deficit







(6,434,054)



(6,114,560)



(5,801,946)



(5,404,682)



(4,676,843)



AOCI









(225,430)



439,965



194,583



530,738



432,276



Total Shareholders' Equity





58,320,845



44,207,183



44,214,699



44,856,806



45,395,308

































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$            365,649,400



$            266,477,403



$            264,581,247



$            221,103,178



$            241,273,211

































Shares outstanding







6,602,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



Tangible book value per share





$                       8.83



$                       8.66



$                       8.66



$                       8.79



$                       8.90































 

 

Triad Business Bank



















































Income Statement (unaudited)







For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended















September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



Interest Income





























Interest & Fees on PPP Loans







$                               348,946



$                               819,102



$                               745,907



$                               881,063



$                                   514,893



Interest & Fees on Core Loans







1,218,791



948,447



727,116



577,864



341,619



Interest & Dividend Income on Securities





548,462



419,317



254,383



155,893



132,261



Interest Income on balances Due from Banks



18,364



8,017



8,354



9,428



6,623



Other Interest Income







11,094



10,404



4,548



440



364



Total Interest Income







2,145,657



2,205,287



1,740,308



1,624,688



995,760



































Interest Expense





























Interest on NOW Deposits







42,289



43,225



53,207



20,350



11,221



Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits 





222,766



197,613



183,260



272,626



147,500



Interest on Time Deposits







13,692



13,692



12,369



5,373



1,011



Interest on Fed Funds Purchased





-



422



-



-



-



Interest on Borrowings







16,434



24,320



18,525



41,947



54,271



Other Interest Expense







10,082



9,917



4,139



-



-



Total Interest Expense







305,263



289,189



271,500



340,296



214,003



Net Interest Income









1,840,394



1,916,098



1,468,808



1,284,392



781,757





Provision for Loan Losses





296,990



164,565



280,271



281,708



454,563



Net Interest Income After Provision for LL



1,543,404



1,751,533



1,188,537



1,002,684



327,194



































Total Noninterest Income







32,104



36,882



87,062



19,290



40,230



































Total Gain(Loss) on Securities





370,750



70,525



108,488



-



-



































Noninterest Expense



























Salaries & Benefits









1,517,840



1,475,650



1,152,497



1,087,939



924,103



Premises & Equipment







120,048



118,819



114,060



139,222



114,659



Total Other Noninterest Expense





627,865



577,084



514,794



522,652



540,864



Total Noninterest Expense







2,265,753



2,171,553



1,781,351



1,749,813



1,579,626





































Loss before Income Tax





(319,495)



(312,613)



(397,264)



(727,839)



(1,212,202)





Income Tax







-



-



-



-



-





 Net Loss 









$                      (319,495)



$                      (312,613)



$                      (397,264)



$                      (727,839)



$                      (1,212,202)



































Net Loss per Share































Basic & Diluted







$                           (0.05)



$                           (0.06)



$                           (0.08)



$                           (0.14)



$                              (0.24)



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



























Basic & Diluted







6,064,941



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss







$                        (22,505)



$                      (148,048)



$                      (116,993)



$                      (446,131)



$                         (757,639)

































 

 

Non-GAAP Measures















































Tangible Book Value

























Actual 9/30/2021



Non-GAAP

9/30/2021





Total Shareholders' Equity











$    58,320,845



$  59,709,624





Shares Outstanding











6,602,984



6,602,984





Tangible Book Value Per Share









$               8.83



$             9.04































Deferred Tax Asset











$      1,388,779



$    1,388,779





Valuation Allowance











$     (1,388,779)



$                 -





Recorded Deferred Tax Asset









$                   -



$    1,388,779































Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value



$               0.21





























































During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully 





impairs the Deferred Tax Asset.  When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists 







demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the





valuation allowance will be eliminated.  The Non-GAAP measure is shown to







disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 9/30/2021 had there been no 





valuation allowance at that date.













































Pre-Provision Income





































Qtr Ended

9/30/2021



Qtr Ended

6/30/2021



Qtr Ended

3/31/2021

Loss Before Income Tax











$        (319,495)



$      (312,613)



$         (397,264)

Provision For Loan Losses











$         296,990



$       164,565



$          280,271

Pre-Provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$          (22,505)



$      (148,048)



$         (116,993)





















































 

 

Triad Business Bank























































































Key Ratios & Other Information































































































Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended



















9/30/2021











6/30/2021











3/31/2021











































































































Interest











Interest











Interest



















Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/











Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Yield On Average Loans 







































Average PPP Loans







$     30,976,950



$            348,946



4.469%



$     71,843,132



$            819,102



4.570%



$         82,415,770



$             745,907



3.670%

Average Core Loans







117,826,020



1,218,791



4.104%



98,314,011



948,447



3.870%



84,170,458



727,116



3.500%













































Yield on Average Investment Securities



$   96,025,414



$        548,462



2.266%



$   60,854,121



$         419,317



2.760%



$      34,984,755



$         254,383



2.950%













































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$  179,677,948



$        305,263



0.674%



$ 166,381,245



$         289,189



0.700%



$    150,852,228



$         271,500



0.730%













































Net Interest Margin









































Interest Income 











$     2,145,657











$      2,205,287











$       1,740,308





Interest Expense











305,263











289,189











271,500





Average Earnings Assets





$  296,562,554











$ 265,280,242











$    237,416,584









Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin





1,840,394



2.462%







1,916,098



2.897%







1,468,808



2.509%













































Loan to Asset Ratio









































Loan Balance







$   154,790,807











$  148,591,325











$      178,159,167









Total Assets







365,649,400







42.333%



266,477,403







55.761%



264,581,247







67.336%













































Leverage Ratio









































Tier 1 Capital







$     58,546,275











$     43,767,218











$         44,020,116









Avg Total Assets







301,575,704











270,740,371











242,160,119









Avg FRB Borrowings







18,628,302







20.692%



27,872,010







18.021%



22,689,965







20.057%













































Unfunded Commitments





73,508,450











66,350,046











50,899,646

































































































 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triad-business-bank-otc-pink--tbbc-announces-september-quarter-results-including-asset-growth-of-100-million-and-core-revenue-growth-of-30-compared-to-the-june-quarter-301415011.html

SOURCE Triad Business Bank

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.