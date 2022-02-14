GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community.  In less than two years, the reality is that the Bank is fulfilling its vision.  The Bank hired 47 highly talented and diverse employees and rapidly expanded to $373 million in assets.  In the fourth quarter, core loans outstanding increased $35.5 million, or 27%.  Importantly, the Bank's growth in operating revenue has continued to outpace expenses.  Within seven quarters, we have almost reached pre-provision, pre-tax profitability.  Our operating loss in the fourth quarter totaled $88,000.  Excluding securities gains, the fourth quarter reflected an improvement of $285,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

"We are proud of the Bank's early accomplishments, and we believe the Bank is well positioned to achieve profitability in 2022 while continuing to be an economic catalyst for growth in our community," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi.  Hamadi continued, "the Bank should benefit from a rising interest rate environment.  As a result of recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are already beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Interest income is expected to rise faster than interest expense as interest rates rise.  We anticipate that not only will cash flow increase as our existing balance sheet reprices with greater spreads, but that newly generated assets and liabilities will also have higher margins as well.  In the outlook section of this release, we provide a qualitative and quantitative disclosure on the Bank's interest rate risk profile."

Highlights of the Bank's fourth quarter results including comparisons to the third quarter of 2021:

Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Core loans increased $35.5 million to $167.7 million, or 27%
  • Demand deposits increased $10.5 million to $101.0 million, or 12%
  • Deposits increased $17.8 million to $305.3 million, or 6%
  • Allowance for loan losses increased $449,000 to $2.1 million, or 1.25% of core loans
  • No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported
  • New loan pipeline remains robust at $140 million
  • Regulatory total risk-based capital increased modestly to $60.2 million

 Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

  • Pre-provision loss increased to $88,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $23,000 in the third quarter due to a reduction in securities gains of $350,000 from the third quarter
  • Net Interest income increased 17% to $2.1 million for the quarter
  • Noninterest expense increased 5% from the third quarter due primarily to increased personnel and FDIC insurance costs

Fourth Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $319,000, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter.  However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the fourth quarter operating loss totaled $88,000, compared to an operating loss of $23,000 in the third quarter.  Excluding securities gains of $21,000 for the fourth quarter and $371,000 in the previous quarter, the pre-provision operating loss was lower by $285,000 from the third quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and pays on deposits.  Net interest income was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter.  The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.46% in the third quarter to 2.36% in the fourth quarter.  In the third quarter, the Bank benefitted from a loan prepayment fee of $169,000 which improved the quarterly net interest margin.  The Bank's core net interest margin is rising as cash flow from investments are converted into loan balances.  The Bank continues to benefit from residual Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) revenue, although declining as a percentage of interest income.  In the fourth quarter, PPP revenue totaled $367,000, representing 15% of total interest income down from 37% of interest income in the second quarter of 2021.  The Bank segregates PPP loans from all other loans in its financial statements and refers to all other loans as core loans.  In the fourth quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $152.5 million from $117.8 million in the third quarter.  The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.55% in the fourth quarter from 4.10% in the third quarter due principally to the $169,000 prepayment fee recognized in the third quarter.  The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time.  In recent months interest rates have been rising at various points on the yield curve, which is resulting in higher rates on newer originated loans.

Total assets increased $7.3 million to $373.0 million at December 31, 2021.  During the fourth quarter, cash balances declined by $34.4 million as excess cash and cash flow was used to fund the $35.5 million increase in loan balances and $16.8 million increase in investment securities.  Deposit balances increased $17.8 million for the fourth quarter.  Shareholders' equity declined $1.3 million during the fourth quarter to $57.0 million at December 31, 2021.  Changes in the market value of securities resulted in a $940,000 decline in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). 

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary measure that allows for bank growth, increased during the fourth quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by a modest $45,000 to $60.2 million.  Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital.  The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the bank's GAAP equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI on the changes in value of investments.  The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $404,000 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $58.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter, but due to the provision for loan losses, tier 2 capital increased by $449,000.  Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured as ratios against total assets and risk-weighted assets.  For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well" capitalized standard under regulatory guidelines.  Following is a summary of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended











12/31/2021











Amount



Ratio

Actual















(dollars in thousands)





























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  60,243



21.40%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  58,142



20.65%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$  58,142



16.25%

















Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under









   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions









(dollars in thousands)





























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  28,000



10.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$  23,000



8.00%

Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$  18,000



5.00%

 

Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits

The Bank's core loans increased $35.5 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter to $167.7 million compared to $132.1 million at September 30, 2021.  While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.2 million to $86.7 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $254.4 million.  At December 31, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

12/31/2021

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$              28,504,154



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

55,326,614



   Total Commercial Real Estate

83,830,768

50%







Owner Occupied Real Estate

27,837,257



C&I

55,652,197



   Total C&I

83,489,453

50%







Other Revolving Loans

337,249

0%







Total

$            167,657,470















 

The average balance of investment securities increased $44.5 million in the fourth quarter to an average of $140.5 million.  Interest income on investment securities was $751,000 in the fourth quarter, a $203,000 increase from the third quarter.  The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 2.12% for the fourth quarter.  Total investment securities were $149.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million from the balance at September 30, 2021.  The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potentially rising rate environment.  The investment portfolio for earnings and cash flow considerations is based upon the risk profile of the balance sheet. 

Total deposits increased 6% to $305.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $287.5 million at September 30, 2021.  Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12% to $101.0 million in the fourth quarter.  Noninterest-bearing deposits are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems.  During 2021, the Bank added 65 new treasury customers for a total of 141 treasury relationships.  The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $9.6 million to $198.6 million at December 31, 2021.  Time deposits decreased $2.3 million and totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Reduced PPP Fee Reliance

In the fourth quarter, the SBA made $11.1 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter.  At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $11.6 million.  During the fourth quarter, the Bank realized $367,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, an increase of $18,000 from the prior quarter.  At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $316,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($256,000 net of unrealized costs).  Since inception of the PPP program, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans totaling over $139 million.  PPP revenue as a percentage of total interest income declined from 16% in the third quarter to 15% in the fourth quarter.  The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $105,000 or 5% compared to the prior quarter.  The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense and FDIC insurance expense.  The increase in compensation expense related to personnel additions.  During the fourth quarter, the total number of employees increased 7% to 47 at December 31, 2021.  The growth in compensation and FDIC insurance costs is in line with the Bank's continued growth and future growth opportunities.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at December 31, 2021.  The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses.  Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues. 

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.83 at September 30, 2021 to $8.63 at December 31, 2021.  On a non-GAAP basis, excluding AOCI and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.07 at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.08 at September 30, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-one months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.7 million.  This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized.  At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are held for sale is recorded as an unrealized value as a component of equity.  If the investment securities perform as agreed, the value of the securities will always return to the face value at maturity.  Measuring the market value changes of the securities portfolio without considering the market value changes of the Bank's deposits and loan portfolio gives an incomplete presentation of value.  Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI to reflect an adjusted tangible book value.  At December 31, 2021, AOCI was a loss of $1.2 million

Outlook

As stated, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment.  With recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates.  Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated six months earlier.  The Bank uses a third-party consulting company to help manage these changes in interest rate risk.  While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through these asset liability management tools, the Bank primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment. 

In a rising rate environment, management anticipates in an up 2% rate environment, net interest income is expected to increase 3% to 5% over the next year compared to a static interest rate environment.  The longer the Bank remains in a higher interest rate environment, the greater the Bank's margins should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology.  For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com 

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared.  These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 



























Triad Business Bank





















































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020









































Assets

































Cash & Due from Banks





$              38,743,278



$              73,134,972



$              48,089,006



$              22,158,909



$              41,162,012







Securities









149,560,211



132,753,497



65,049,332



59,398,336



26,065,622







Federal Funds Ssold







-



-



-



-



-









































PPP Loans







11,605,363



22,675,019



40,276,095



83,016,045



78,173,460







Core Loans







167,657,470



132,115,788



108,315,230



95,143,122



73,083,871







Allowance for loan loss





(2,101,115)



(1,651,905)



(1,354,915)



(1,190,350)



(910,079)







Loans net







177,161,718



153,138,902



147,236,410



176,968,817



150,347,252









































Other Assets







7,516,522



6,622,029



6,102,655



6,055,185



3,528,292







Total Assets







$            372,981,729



$            365,649,400



$            266,477,403



$            264,581,247



$            221,103,178









































Liabilities































Demand Deposits







$            100,963,064



$              90,450,329



$              57,493,414



$              55,978,388



$              27,409,213







Interest-bearing NOW





42,820,018



23,921,946



21,626,263



21,956,030



19,067,897







Interest-bearing Savings & MMA





155,805,422



165,103,780



122,161,899



101,058,331



98,446,048







Time Deposits







5,731,398



8,040,235



8,027,714



8,818,530



3,806,611







Total Deposits







305,319,902



287,516,290



209,309,289



187,811,279



148,729,769







Other Borrowings







8,033,689



17,318,266



10,756,485



20,685,620



24,946,988







Fed Funds Purchased





-



-



-



9,346,000



-







Other Liabilities







2,651,588



2,493,999



2,204,446



2,523,649



2,569,615







Total Liabilities







316,005,179



307,328,555



222,270,220



220,366,548



176,246,372









































Shareholders' Equity





























Common Stock







65,112,537



64,980,329



49,881,777



49,822,062



49,730,750







Accumulated Deficit







(6,970,816)



(6,434,054)



(6,114,560)



(5,801,946)



(5,404,682)







AOCI









(1,165,171)



(225,430)



439,965



194,583



530,738







Total Shareholders' Equity





56,976,550



58,320,845



44,207,183



44,214,699



44,856,806









































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$            372,981,729



$            365,649,400



$            266,477,403



$            264,581,247



$            221,103,178









































Shares Outstanding







6,602,984



6,602,984



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984







Tangible Book Value per Share





$                       8.63



$                       8.83



$                       8.66



$                       8.66



$                       8.79





































































































Triad Business Bank



























































Income Statement (Unaudited)







For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



For three months ended



















December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020







Interest Income

































Interest & Fees on PPP Loans







$                               367,328



$                               348,946



$                               819,102



$                               745,907



$                                   881,063







Interest & Fees on Core Loans







1,366,047



1,218,791



948,447



727,116



577,864







Interest & Dividend Income on Securities





751,493



548,462



419,317



254,383



155,893







Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks



19,281



18,364



8,017



8,354



9,428







Other Interest Income







11,068



11,094



10,404



4,548



440







Total Interest Income







2,515,217



2,145,657



2,205,287



1,740,308



1,624,688











































Interest Expense

































Interest on NOW Deposits







49,219



42,289



43,225



53,207



20,350







Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits





285,101



222,766



197,613



183,260



272,626







Interest on Time Deposits







10,930



13,692



13,692



12,369



5,373







Interest on Fed Funds Purchased





-



-



422



-



-







Interest on Borrowings







12,565



16,434



24,320



18,525



41,947







Other Interest Expense







10,036



10,082



9,917



4,139



-







Total Interest Expense







367,851



305,263



289,189



271,500



340,296







Net Interest Income









2,147,366



1,840,394



1,916,098



1,468,808



1,284,392









Provision for Loan Losses





449,210



296,990



164,565



280,271



281,708







Net Interest Income After Provision for LL



1,698,156



1,543,404



1,751,533



1,188,537



1,002,684











































Total Noninterest Income







114,725



32,104



36,882



87,062



19,290











































Total Gain(Loss) on Securities





20,684



370,750



70,525



108,488



-











































Noninterest Expense































Salaries & Benefits









1,573,671



1,517,840



1,475,650



1,152,497



1,087,939







Premises & Equipment







119,100



120,048



118,819



114,060



139,222







Total Other Noninterest Expense





677,557



627,865



577,084



514,794



522,652







Total Noninterest Expense







2,370,328



2,265,753



2,171,553



1,781,351



1,749,813













































Loss before Income Tax





(536,763)



(319,495)



(312,613)



(397,264)



(727,839)









Income Tax







-



-



-



-



-









 Net Loss









$                      (536,763)



$                      (319,495)



$                      (312,613)



$                      (397,264)



$                         (727,839)











































Net Loss per Share



































Basic & Diluted







$                           (0.08)



$                           (0.05)



$                           (0.06)



$                           (0.08)



$                              (0.14)







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding































Basic & Diluted







6,602,984



6,064,941



5,102,984



5,102,984



5,102,984











































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss







$                        (87,553)



$                        (22,505)



$                      (148,048)



$                      (116,993)



$                         (446,131)



















































































Triad Business Bank































Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)































Tangible Book Value































Actual   12/31/2021



Non-GAAP 12/31/2021









Total Shareholders' Equity



$       56,976,550



$       56,976,550









Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance



-



1,729,519









Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



-



1,165,171









Adjusted Shareholders' Equity



$       56,976,550



$       59,871,240













































Shares Outstanding



6,602,984



6,602,984









Tangible Book Value Per Share



$                  8.63



$                  9.07













































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value







$                  0.44



























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset.  When sufficient, verifiable





evidence exists demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated.  This





Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 had there been no valuation allowance





at that date.











Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income.  Since the securities value 





will return to face value at maturity if the securities perform as agreed and since the market value of loans and deposits are not likewise treated, 





accumulated other comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.















Pre-Provision Loss







































Qtr Ended 12/31/2021



Qtr Ended 9/30/2021



Qtr Ended 6/30/2021





Loss Before Income Tax



$           (536,763)



$           (319,495)



$           (312,613)





Provision For Loan Losses



449,210



296,990



164,565





Pre-Provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)





$             (87,553)



$             (22,505)



$           (148,048)























The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending and investing activity.













































































Triad Business Bank































































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)





































































































Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended











Quarter Ended























12/31/2021











9/30/2021











6/30/2021























































































































Interest











Interest











Interest























Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/







Income/



Yield/















Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate





Yield On Average Loans











































Average PPP Loans







$     16,324,782



$         367,328



8.927%



$   30,976,950



$         348,946



4.469%



$         71,843,132



$             819,102



4.570%





Average Core Loans







152,532,487



1,366,047



3.553%



117,826,020



1,218,791



4.104%



98,314,011



948,447



3.870%





















































Yield on Average Investment Securities



$  140,528,403



$        751,493



2.122%



$   96,025,414



$         548,462



2.266%



$      60,854,121



$         419,317



2.760%





















































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

$  216,709,743



$        367,851



0.673%



$ 179,677,948



$         305,263



0.674%



$    166,381,245



$         289,189



0.700%





















































Net Interest Margin













































Interest Income











$     2,515,217











$      2,145,657











$       2,205,287









Interest Expense











367,851











305,263











289,189









Average Earnings Assets





$  360,372,664











$   296,562,554











$    265,280,242













Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin





2,147,366



2.364%







1,840,394



2.462%







1,916,098



2.897%





















































Loan to Asset Ratio













































Loan Balance







$   179,262,833











$   154,790,807











$      148,591,325













Total Assets







372,981,729







48.062%



365,649,400







42.333%



266,477,403







55.761%





















































Leverage Ratio













































Tier 1 Capital







$     58,141,721











$     58,546,275











$         43,767,218













Avg Total Assets







369,837,690











301,575,704











270,740,371













Avg FRB Borrowings







12,049,791







16.250%



18,628,302







20.692%



27,872,010







18.021%





















































Unfunded Commitments





$     86,746,649











$     73,508,450











$         66,350,046

















































































































































































































Triad Business Bank







































































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)











































































































Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended















12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020



































































Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio



Amount



Ratio





Actual



















































(dollars in thousands)





































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 60,243



21.40%



$ 60,198



24.99%



$ 45,122



24.68%



$ 45,210



27.80%



$ 45,236



40.17%

























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 58,142



20.65%



$ 58,546



24.30%



$ 43,767



23.94%



$ 44,020



27.06%



$ 44,326



39.36%

























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 58,142



16.25%



$ 58,546



20.69%



$ 43,767



18.02%



$ 44,020



20.06%



$ 44,326



26.45%













































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under













































   Prompt Corrective Action Provisions













































(dollars in thousands)





































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 28,000



10.00%



$ 24,000



10.00%



$ 18,000



10.00%



$ 16,000



10.00%



$  11,000



10.00%

























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)



$ 23,000



8.00%



$ 19,000



8.00%



$ 15,000



8.00%



$ 13,000



8.00%



$    9,000



8.00%

























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)



$ 18,000



5.00%



$ 14,000



5.00%



$ 12,000



5.00%



$ 11,000



5.00%



$    8,000



5.00%



















































































































































































































 

