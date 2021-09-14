FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Faist previously worked for Trident and has since served an extensive career in the national defense industry before returning as a member of the Board of Directors. Currently, Faist works as the Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer for Lucent Government Solutions (LGS) Labs, CACI International. He leads the development of advanced 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) electronic warfare, cyber, and communications technologies in support of future intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for the Intelligence Community (IC) and the Department of Defense (DOD).
"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Faist back to Trident." John Broglio, President of Trident Systems, commented "how incredibly excited we are to have Jim join the Board of Directors." Broglio further elaborated "Jim's extensive technical engineering background, coupled with an incredible understanding of electronic communications and space operations, will be invaluable in the years to come. Moreover, Jim's deep understanding of our government and commercial customers will be invaluable as we aggressively pursue our strategic growth plan."
Jim joins Nick Karangelen, Former Trident President and current Chairman of the Board, John Broglio, Bonnie Edwards and Joseph Harrington as members of Trident's Board of Directors.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
