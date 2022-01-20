FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems will exhibit at AFCEA West 2022 (Booth 932), from February 16th to February 18th, at the San Diego Convention Center. They will feature the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC) tactical voice bridge and Trident's Tactical Prognostic and Health Monitoring capabilities.
The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio systems (i.e., tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging in a handheld form factor. Ideal for Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and First Responder operations. It provides rapid and reliable communication interoperability amongst agencies and partners, which directly contributes to operational and mission success.
Trident's Tactical Prognostic and Health Monitoring capabilities (TPHM) integrate with vehicles, vessels, and weapons platforms. Our capabilities are focused on embedded condition-based maintenance (CBM) solutions that integrates existing systems and sensors; ensuring real time operator situational awareness and is an essential enabler for preventative maintenance.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
