FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident Systems will be exhibiting at the Air National Guard's Domestic Capabilities Priorities Conference at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, in Denver CO on May 4th and 5th, 2021. During this conference, the Air National Guard will identify and prioritize their domestic capabilities deficiencies and brief them to leadership for funding consideration.
Trident Systems will feature their handheld tactical voice bridge, the Mini-Secure Communications Controller (Mini-SCC). The Mini-SCC enables disparate radio networks (i.e. tactical, first responder, cellular) to communicate instantly, regardless of radio type, frequency, or COMSEC. It offers multi-channel audio cross-connection, rapid configuration changes, and rugged MIL-STD packaging. Using the Mini-SCC, operators can link airborne, terrestrial, and naval assets for coordinated radio connectivity, supporting a wide range of novel operational scenarios and communications in unpredictable situations.
Trident Systems is a veteran-owned small business that delivers innovative and affordable technology solutions for critical government and commercial needs. Founded in 1985, Trident continues to harness technology and provide leading-edge solutions to every Military Service, the Intelligence Community, and a broad spectrum of government and industry partners. Trident develops products in two primary focus areas: Integrated C4I Systems and Electronic Systems. Trident also provides an array of systems engineering and collaboration services including a full range of design / build services for state-of-the-art facilities including supporting of the Integrated Air Defense System in the National Capital Region. Trident has offices in Fairfax, Virginia (HQ) and Concord, New Hampshire. For more information, visit https://www.tridsys.com/.
