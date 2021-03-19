CHANDLER, Ariz., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) adjunct faculty member Dr. Karen A. Archondidis was the guest speaker for a virtual Women's Veterans Tribute on Thursday, March 18.
This event is hosted by Kutztown University's Office of Veterans Services. Dr. Archondidis shared remarks based around the theme "Celebrate Small Wins."
Proudly serving since 1986, Dr. Archondidis is currently the Deputy Commandant, Chief Academic Officer for the United States Army Medical Noncommissioned Officers Academy. In this capacity she oversees the training of more than 9000 students each year, providing supervision and oversight for the programs offered at the academy. She also serves as the principal advisor to the Commandant, Commanding General, and senior officials.
Her academic expertise includes curriculum development, military education, and assessment development. As part of her role at Trident, she was part of a team that developed and updated courses in the Ph.D. in Educational Leadership program.
In 2019 she presented the seminar, "Your Study Method: The First Step in Successful Research," to an audience of Trident's doctoral students.
Dr. Archondidis is an alumna of Trident's Ph.D. in Educational Leadership program. She also holds a Master of Science in Health Sciences from Trident and a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Sciences from the University of the Incarnate Word.
