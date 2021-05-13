CHANDLER, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) faculty member Dr. Mark Young has been named Department Chair in Business Administration.
Dr. Young joined Trident's Glenn R. Jones College of Business (GRJ-COB) in 2018. He was the recipient of the University's Teaching Excellence Award for the Winter 2020 quarter.
"Dr. Young's reputation as a hands-on, down-to-earth educator has enhanced our college and the entire Trident community," states Dr. Lisa Mohanty, Dean, Glenn R. Jones College of Business.
As Department Chair in Business Administration, Dr. Young will oversee academic areas specific to the GRJ-COB, including classroom instruction and working with faculty members to promote and maintain a positive student experience.
Additionally, he will play an active role in enhancing curriculum and participating in University and community service. Included in this are membership on academic committees and dissertation committees for doctoral candidates.
His previous academic experience includes Divisional Vice President for Strategic and Academic Partnerships at Ashford University. He's a published researcher with expertise in business development, strategic management, and organizational consulting.
Dr. Young's varied background includes time in the corporate world, with both entrepreneurial and consulting experience under his belt.
Dr. Young earned a Doctorate in Psychology in Organizational Leadership and Development from the University of the Rockies. He received a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Averett University in Danville, VA.
