CHANDLER, Ariz., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident), a member of the AIU System, is excited to announce its new satellite office in San Antonio, TX. This location, which opened its doors in early April, is not an instructional site, and is intended to support Trident students and alumni, as well as prospective students.
Upcoming events and opportunities include SWAG days, "Lunch and Learn" sessions to learn about Trident, student and alumni community events, and quarterly career development days.
"We've been 100% online since our founding over 20 years ago, so opportunities to meet our students and alumni have been few and far between," states Esmeralda Silva. "This new satellite office gives us an opportunity to regularly engage with the Trident community in the heart of military country."
San Antonio – known as "Military City USA" – is a natural home for a satellite office, given that Trident is military-centric with a large population of military, veteran, and military-affiliated students and alumni.
Plans are currently in the works for an Open House event in July, which will be a great opportunity for allowing Trident to celebrate and meet the community.
Learn more about the student support offered at Trident's new San Antonio office.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has nearly 27,000 alumni, of which more than 22,000 have a military affiliation and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
Media Contact
Daniel Sloan, Trident, 714-816-0366, daniel.sloan@trident.edu
SOURCE Trident University