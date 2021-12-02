CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trident University International (Trident) has updated its graduate-level William "Joe" Gainey (WJG) Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Trident students enrolled in a graduate program or the Instructional Systems Specialist graduate certificate who are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces as Active Duty, Reserve, or National Guard.
Trident is proud to be military-centric, as many of the University's students and alumni have a military background, including those actively serving, veterans, and military spouses.
"We're proud to offer this scholarship in SEAC (R) Gainey's name to acknowledge his years of service to the United States," states Travis Allen, Senior Vice President, Trident. "It is our hope that his belief in taking advantage of educational opportunities can be passed down to a new generation of military leaders."
The WJG scholarship is designed to reduce out-of-pocket costs for students receiving military Tuition Assistance. It provides $300 towards the cost of each eligible course until military Tuition Assistance is exhausted for courses taken within the military fiscal year (October 1 through September 30). Once annual military Tuition Assistance benefits are exhausted, the scholarship reduces students' cost per credit hour by 50% for up to 5 additional courses within the same military fiscal year.
Gainey enlisted in the Army in 1974 and served the United States for 33 years. Over the course of his career, he held several leadership positions ranging from gunner to Command Sergeant Major. He served in Operation Joint Endeavor (IFOR), Operation Joint Guard (SFOR3) and Operation Joint Forge (SFOR 8) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
In 2005 Gainey was named the first Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, honorably serving in a role dedicated to advising the chairperson on matters of professional development of enlisted personnel. He retired on April 25, 2008, with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. In 2021, he was grandfathered to the rank and title of the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Gainey, a firm believer in the power of higher education, holds three degrees from Trident – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Science in Leadership, and Master of Arts in Education. He currently serves as a military advisor to the AIU Board of Trustees. He also serves as a board advisor for Centurion Military Alliance, and as Military Program Advisor for Eye Safety Systems.
Scholarship updates are effective now. Learn more about eligibility requirements. The William J. Gainey Scholarship can only be combined with the Military Education Grant and cannot be combined with any other Trident grants or scholarships.
About Trident University International
Founded in 1998, Trident University International is a member of the American InterContinental University System, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org). Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills designed to enhance the lives and education of students. Trident offers quality associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident has over 32,000 alumni, of which more than 27,000 have a military affiliation, and has received acknowledgements from Washington Monthly, Military Times, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to student success. Visit http://www.trident.edu or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.
Media Contact
Daniel Sloan, Trident University International, 714-816-0366, daniel.sloan@trident.edu
SOURCE Trident University International