LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRIM NuLu, one of Louisville's most well-known high-end hair salons, announced on Tuesday the rollout of a state-of-the-art UV light sanitization system to make their clients even safer during the COVID-19 era.
The technology, science-driven, and developed by UVC Lightforce, works by shining a UV light on all visible surfaces in the area where it's deployed thereby cleansing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, similar to COVID-19, in the light's exposure path. UVC Lightforce is already being utilized in hospitals, schools, dental practices, and large office buildings. The mobile sanitizing unit that UVC Lightforce offers allows the technology to be moved into different facilities where it's easily utilized and only takes minutes to thoroughly clean visible surfaces (eliminate - and scrub the air).
Richard P Rechter, II, co-owner of UVC Lightforce said "Our ultraviolet light sanitation technology from UVC Lightforce is the cutting-edge way to keep people safe. Our germ-busting units are already deployed in hospitals, schools, and other places where the health of both customers and employees are key. By disrupting the DNA of pathogens with a 99.9% effectiveness level, TRIM NuLu hair salon guests will now have extra peace of mind when they come in to get their haircut."
Chris Edwards, co-founder and senior stylist of TRIM NuLu, went on to say "We are very excited to have the sanitizing technology from UVC Lightforce. It is made right here in the United States and has been approved by the SGS & FCC, and, according to the FDA, UVC wavelengths are 99.9% effective in eliminating surface and airborne pathogens. In terms of SARS-coV-2, which is the virus that creates COVID-19, it's a game-changer. We are the only salon in the Louisville area using it. It will help to not only protect our guests but our employees as well, it's a true win-win."
About UVC Lightforce®:
Since 2016, UVC Lightforce® has been changing the game in mobile germicidal sanitation. Though originally intended for hospitals and longer-term care facilities, UVC Lightforce devices can also be used in commercial offices, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, schools, daycare centers, and senior care facilities. Their units have been rigorously tested and agency certified to meet the environmental surface cleaning requirements and demands of the applications outlined above. Every unit is proudly built and shipped from their Bloomington, Indiana manufacturing facility. To learn more visit: https://www.uvclightforce.com/
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville's newest and hottest high-end salon. Located in downtown Louisville, right in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers the flavor of the east-end while being conveniently located on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020. While other salons were grappling with the pandemic and how to manage the recent turn-of-events, the TRIM NuLu salon was designed from the beginning to meet the new challenges that 2020 has brought all of us. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
