TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

 By TriNet Group, Inc.

DUBLIN, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:          

TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment







The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a business—including the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.







In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:







  • Screening and interviewing candidates effectively
  • Welcoming new employees by providing the infrastructure, tools and support they need to thrive
  • Creating special moments to keep new hires engaged and committed throughout their employee journey
  • Using agile practices to create a positive, rewarding, and empowering candidate and employee experience






WHO:            

Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management







Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development







Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management







Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management





WHEN:         

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET





WHERE:       

Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-recruiting-and-onboarding-in-a-virtual-or-hybrid-environment-301294867.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.