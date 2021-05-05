TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

 By TriNet Group, Inc.

DUBLIN, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:   

TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal –



Part 3: Answering Questions on Common Wage and Hour



Issues in California







Join TriNet for the final of a three-part webinar series designed to   



give California employers practical advice and answers to common



questions on tricky wage and hour situations related to working



from home. The Labor Commissioner's Office will join TriNet to



answer questions on the following topics and more:







- Worker classification



- Expenses



- Minimum wage



- Final pay







As millions of people continue to work from home, the webinar



series tackles some of the common issues that small and medium-



size businesses face.







Watch part 1 and part 2 on demand here.  





WHO:     

Samantha Wellington, senior vice president,



chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet







Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner,



State of California





WHEN:      

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET





WHERE:     

Register here to join the webinar.

 

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441 

 

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

