HONG KONG and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Acceleration Program, co-organized by Trinity Lab, Uvecon.VC & Equesors Advisory is proud to announce the first project that will participate in the program.
Inevok3 is a blockchain-powered loyalty program for offline and online retail, created by the founders of the Goshoppi e-commerce decentralized platform. Inevok3 will be built on Enecuum Network and integrated with the Goshoppi platform, allowing merchants and customers to receive INVK3 loyalty tokens as rewards, pay with digital assets for goods and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain technology, such as transaction traceability, transparency, and security.
Goshoppi is an e-commerce platform that allows anyone to set up an online store in the form of a Website or Mobile Application and sell their products. Merchants can also sell their products in-store via POS & Self Billing counters. Platform Covers a range of verticals - ranging from "Retailers focused in selling Physical Products, Digital Products, Services, Food & Beverage Industries' etc. list goes on. As it is a game-changer for every retailer as it's developed with several digital tools which are not available in any competitor applications. These functionalities/tools are required daily for current retailers to compete with larger players in their respective sectors, local, regional & global markets. The platform operates in the UAE, Middle East, and US.
Trinity Acceleration Program is focused on the support of the projects built on top of Enecuum Network. The projects successfully applied for the program will receive investments from TRINITY LAB and its investment partners as well as marketing, business development, and technical support. Project teams can apply for the program by filling the form.
UVECON.VC is a Hong Kong-based venture studio, investment, and consulting firm, focused on emerging industries, such as blockchain, AI, FinTech, AR, E-commerce.
TRINITY LAB is an organization that is focused on Trinity Blockchain Protocol adoption and development.
EQUESORS ADVISORY is a Bahrain-Kingdom based value proposition specialist & strategic business development consulting firm focused on emerging industries such as blockchain, AI, FinTech, E-commerce & IoT
Enecuum Network – the blockchain mobile network for decentralized applications, which is utilizing Trinity Consensus Algorithm, a unique technology combining Proof-of-Work (PoW), Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and Proof-of-Activity (PoA). Proof-of-Activity consensus algorithm is performed on Android devices, which makes the network truly distributed and sustainable, compared to Bitcoin and other blockchains. Every Android device can become a part of the network. The network offers extremely low transaction fees (0.1ENQ /transaction), a simple token issuance mechanism (Enecuum Token Machine), and a high level of security.
