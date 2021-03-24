SEAFORD, Del., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Logistics is proud to recognize Jennifer Hoffman as one of Women in Trucking Association's (WIT) "Top Women to Watch in Transportation". Hoffman is Trinity's Director of Agent Services and has been with the company for six years.
Each year, the editorial staff of WIT's Redefining the Road magazine recognizes these individuals for their career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months and their efforts to promote gender diversity.
"Jen is an incredible coach and trusted advisor to her team, customers, carriers and the many Agent offices that proudly represent Trinity Logistics each day," said Greg Massey, VP of Agent Services for Trinity Logistics. "Jen is passionate about what she does, always looking for ways to enhance her industry knowledge, advance her skill set, and challenge herself to be better today than she was yesterday."
Through her daily interactions, Hoffman has many opportunities to support women within the industry. She manages a diverse team within Trinity and supports the company's more than 100 agent offices.
"This accomplished group of women represents a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and highlight how women bring diverse thought, value and results to businesses in the industry," said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. "These impressive women have made a tremendous impact in their fields during this pandemic and are pushing the envelope for women in the industry. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments."
About Trinity Logistics
Trinity Logistics is a Burris Logistics Company, offering people-centric freight solutions®. Their mission is to "deliver creative logistics solutions through a dynamic mix of human ingenuity and innovative technology, enriching the lives of those we serve". For the past 40 years, Trinity has been arranging freight for businesses of all sizes in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), warehousing, intermodal, drayage, expedited, international, and technology solutions. Trinity is currently recognized in the Top 20 freight brokerages on Transport Topics' Top 100 Freight Brokerage List, a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics, a Certified Great Place to Work ® and among the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. Learn more at trinitylogistics.com.
