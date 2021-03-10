NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple2 Digital (T2D), a full-service digital agency specializing in building and deploying software, hardware, and managed services, has developed and launched PhotoQuote, a mobile web application developed for American Computer Estimating (ACE), a claims review company.
PhotoQuote allows insurance customers to securely upload photos of vehicle damage directly to insurance carriers that are ACE customers. The carrier can then share with ACE for appraising, removing the need to send out adjusters. Ultimately, PhotoQuote enables insurance carriers to resolve claims quickly and efficiently.
"ACE has been at the forefront in leveraging new and emerging technologies in the insurance industry," said Anthony DiPrizio, CEO of T2D. "We have built a modernized infrastructure for ACE that will serve as a pathway that allows the company to continue to embrace technology and expand the features and capabilities of applications like PhotoQuote."
PhotoQuote was developed for use by both consumers and insurance agents. When an accident occurs, the owner can upload photos from different angles via the secure platform and submit them to ACE for review and assessment. The process removes the need for insurance adjusters to review each and every accident, saving time and money. PhotoQuote also reduces fraudulent claims by capturing the user's GPS information and ensuring that uploaded photos are genuine and authentic.
"We are always looking for opportunities to innovate and use technology to better serve our insurance customers," said John Gizzio, CEO of ACE. "With T2D as a technology partner and the scalable and virtualized infrastructure they have built, we have the tools and capabilities needed to continue evolving our offerings and cementing our position as a technology leader in the insurance industry."
Over time, and as data is inputted into the system built by T2D, machine learning and artificial intelligence will be able to further automate and accelerate the claims process. ACE also expects to expand the use of PhotoQuote to other segments of the insurance industry.
For a demonstration of ACE PhotoQuote, please email pqa@ace-it.com or call 866-715-7467.
About Triple2 Digital:
Triple2 Digital is a full-service digital development agency specializing in creating game-changing software, hardware, and managed services solutions to solve real-world business problems and needs. The company works with Fortune 500 companies to pre-revenue startups and has been chosen by companies like Air France, Intel, Netflix, and Toyota for critical engineering projects. For more information, please visit http://www.triple2digital.com.
About American Computer Estimating:
ACE, family owned and operated, was the original outsource for desk reviews of auto physical damage claims. They are the industry leader in automobile, heavy equipment, subrogation, and property estimate reviews. ACE currently works with over 200 Insurance Companies, TPAs, Self-Insureds, Risk Pools and Fleet Management companies and provides them with cost effective and fair resolution of claims with prompt turnaround and courteous, professional service. They are determined to stay the leader in their field by investing heavily in new technology and human resources. For more about ACE, please visit http://www.ace-it.com.
